John Eustace has revealed that he is keen to keep Sammie Szmodics at Ewood Park.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, however, Blackburn Rovers' boss admitted that whether the player stays or not isn't down to him.

Szmodics was a key player for Rovers during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring 33 goals in competitions and managing to be a consistent figure for the Lancashire club, with his goals away at Leicester City helping to keep them in the Championship on the final day last season.

Sammie Szmodics' 2023/24 campaign at Blackburn Rovers (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 33 Assists 4

With success comes interest though - and Szmodics could be the next big name to leave Ewood Park - following the likes of Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz out of the door.

Adam Wharton was sold to Crystal Palace in January and that could give Blackburn the license to take a strong stance on their star striker, but the player's future remains unclear at this point.

It was reported by the BBC yesterday that talks are continuing between Rovers and Ipswich Town regarding a potential move to Portman Road for the player.

However, a fee is yet to be agreed and the Tractor Boys are not prepared to pay over the odds to lure the 28-year-old to Suffolk.

Rovers, meanwhile, are frustrated that negotiations are dragging on for as long as they are.

Eustace's comments won't come as a surprise, with the 44-year-old keen to keep his star man at Ewood Park.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: "Listen, it's down to the two clubs, it's not down to me.

"Sam was magnificent for us last year, I want to keep him. He's a top player, I don't want to lose him. But what will be, will be. He's been a great servant to us, whatever happens.

"I have spoken to him on a few occasions and he just wants to get fit and ready for the first games of the season.

"He might be in the squad tomorrow, I am not too sure at the moment. We have to decide whether we think it's the right thing to do."

Blackburn Rovers should take a tough stance on Sammie Szmodics

Looking at the player's contract situation, it seems clear that Rovers should be looking to take a tough stance on the striker.

Szmodics still has two years left on his contract - and on top of this - the club has the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

With this in mind, as well as Wharton's sale, Rovers should be able to hold out for a considerable amount of money.

Szmodics could be replaceable, but losing him for less than £15m would be a major shame, because he is worth that to Blackburn.

If they are offered a sizeable eight-figure fee for his signature, they could look to accept it and use some of that money to bring in a replacement.

But they don't need to sell him at the moment and the board have a duty to take a strong stance on such a vital player, amid interest from Ipswich, who are in a strong position to pay big fees following their promotion to the top level.