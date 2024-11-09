Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace has emerged as a potential candidate to fill the vacancy at Coventry City left behind by Mark Robins.

According to Football Insider, the Sky Blues are interested in the appointment of the 45-year-old as their next permanent head coach.

Eustace has been in charge of Rovers since February of this year, and has earned praise for the work he’s done with the Lancashire outfit.

His other Championship experience includes guiding Birmingham City to a 17h place finish during the 2022/23 campaign, as well as overseeing seven games as a caretaker boss at QPR.

Robins was in charge of the second division side for seven years, so has left behind big shoes to fill for whoever takes over the reins in his place.

Coventry City manager search latest

Eustace is the latest name to emerge following the decision to dismiss Robins earlier this week.

The 54-year-old oversaw a 2-1 loss to Derby County in his final game as Coventry manager, ending his second stint in charge after seven years.

Eustace is not the only prospective new manager at the Sky Blues, with Swansea City assistant coach Alan Sheehan also in the frame, according to Football Insider.

Former Derby and Everton manager Frank Lamapard has also come forward as one of the favourites for the vacancy.

It remains to be seen whether Eustace could be convinced to make the switch from Blackburn to the CBS Arena.

The Rovers boss has a contract with the club until the summer of 2026, meaning negotiations over a payout will be needed in order to bring him to Coventry.

It is unclear what kind of compensation package Blackburn would seek should their Championship rivals make an official approach.

Blackburn and Coventry will both be aiming to earn a top six finish this season, which will also be a stumbling block in any attempt to get Eustace to move across the division.

Mark Robins’ Coventry legacy

Mark Robins' Coventry City record - second stint (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 387 154 106 127 39.79

Robins has left Coventry as a fan favourite for all the work he’s done at the club, particularly during this second managerial stint.

He oversaw their rise from League Two to the Championship play-off final, and also guided them to an FA Cup semi-final last season.

Robins has played a significant role in turning around the club’s fortunes over the last seven years, cementing his legacy as one of their best ever managers.

It will be a difficult act to follow for whoever takes on the manager’s position next.

Eustace would be a great appointment

It’s difficult to see Eustace jumping ship to take over Coventry at this particular moment in time.

However, if the Sky Blues could convince him to replace Robins, then it could be a very smart appointment.

The 45-year-old has done great work with limited resources at Birmingham and Blackburn, so could really show what he’s capable of with an ambitious Coventry project.

Given the alternatives at the moment are Lampard and Sheehan, there is no doubt that Eustace would be the stronger appointment of the current candidates.