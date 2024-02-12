Highlights Eustace is focused on creating something special with Blackburn Rovers and expects a challenging game against his former club.

Blackburn's victory over Stoke City was crucial as it came against a rival in the relegation zone.

Eustace's return to St. Andrew's will be interesting, as his previous departure was controversial and he would likely want to win against his former team.

John Eustace has commented on his return to St. Andrew’s with Blackburn Rovers.

The 44-year-old took the reins at Ewood Park last week, and will be overseeing just his second game in charge of the Lancashire club this midweek.

He will make a return to his former club Birmingham City for the first time since being sacked in October.

Eustace spent just over a year in charge of the Midlands outfit, leading the team to a 17th place finish in his one full season at the helm.

He was dismissed with the team sitting sixth in the Championship table, being controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Eustace makes “special” claim

Eustace refrained from dwelling too much on his time at Birmingham, but reaffirmed his love of his 15 months in charge at St. Andrew’s.

But his focus is now on creating something special with Rovers, and he expects a difficult game midweek against his former club.

“Every game is a challenge in the Championship, it doesn’t matter who you are playing or if it’s home or away,” said Eustace, via Birmingham Live.

“We will be prepared for all the games and be very competitive, and see where it takes us.”

He added: “I really loved my time there.

“We had a great 15 months and we really built something special and that’s what I hope to do here.”

Eustace oversaw his first game in charge at Blackburn last weekend following his arrival as Jon Dahl Tomasson’s replacement.

Rovers won 3-1, ending a run of eight games without victory, to move seven clear of the relegation zone.

A Sammie Szmodics strike in between a Tyrhys Dolan brace sealed all three points for the new manager in his debut in the dugout.

Eustace will be pleased to have gotten off to a winning start given the circumstances behind the scenes at Ewood Park that led to Tomasson’s sudden departure.

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn are now 17th in the Championship table following their victory over the Potters on Saturday.

It was an important victory, especially as it came against a relegation rival.

Eustace will be hoping this is a platform to build on in the coming months, as he looks to steer the team clear of the bottom three.

The gap to the play-off places is 11 points ahead of Tuesday’s trip to St. Andrew’s.

Second successive victory could move Blackburn up to 15th in the standings, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

A swift return to St. Andrew’s for Eustace

It will be interesting to see the reception that the Rovers manager receives on Tuesday at St. Andrew’s.

Eustace was well liked prior to his surprising dismissal, but Tony Mowbray now appears to have won over the supporters.

It will be a big game for both sides regardless, so a second win in a row would be a huge result for the new manager.

While Eustace may remember his time at Birmingham fondly, there must also be a part of him that would love to get one over his former team given the manner of his departure.