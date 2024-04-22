John Eustace has revealed his thoughts on the Sheffield Wednesday fans that came to Ewood Park to watch their side beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1.

The game on Sunday afternoon was a very impactful one for both clubs. Blackburn could have made their position in the Championship for the 2024/25 campaign feel much more secure with even just one point from the meeting with Danny Röhl's side.

The side who are led by the German, on the other hand, knew that the game may have been one of their last chances to scrape together some well-needed points before the end of the season, in two weekends' time.

The victory for Wednesday took them out of the relegation zone for the first time since the season started, and now their fans are dreaming of potentially completing what they thought would be mission impossible.

That said, Röhl told the Irish News, after the contest, that he knows that their work is not finished yet, and they have to keep fighting until the end of the season.

Rovers have now been dragged back into a precarious position. This weekend, if Plymouth Argyle draw, and Wednesday and Birmingham City win, Blackburn will be in the relegation zone heading into the final game of the season, if they don't pick up points against Coventry City.

Röhl praised his side's fans after the game, and said, via the Irish News: "It was a good togetherness on the pitch but also off the pitch with our massive support. They made an away game into a home game, so [a] big thank you to everybody."

The boss of the Lancashire side has also reflected on the effect that he feels the travelling fans had on the tie.

John Eustace issues admission on Sheffield Wednesday fans

The Blackburn manager has admitted that the 7000-plus supporters in the Darwen End, that saw Marvin Johnson score and Aynsley Pears' bizarre own goal in-front of them, could have had an impact on the result on Sunday.

On the Wednesday fans effect on the game, Eustace said, via The Star: "Yeah possibly, there were a lot of supporters behind that goal.

"But, obviously, they’re professional footballers and the lads shouldn’t let that affect them. 7,000 away fans might have made a difference, but we’re certainly not having that as an excuse for why we lost the game."

The 44-year-old further reflected on what went wrong fos his side, but he said that it wasn't a missed opportunity. "First half we were well in the game, we bounced back from an early goal and that showed great character," said Eustace.

"We controlled the first half fairly well and then second half the manner of the goals were disappointing, losing the ball in midfield and not chasing back quickly enough. Then the third goal? We can’t do much about that, it’s a mistake.

"It’s a tough one to take and it’s disappointing, but we go into another chance next week. Everything is in our own hands and it’s important we bounce back."

He added, on the possibility of this being a missed opportunity: "Not at all. It’s disappointing that we’ve lost but that’s football. We bounced back from a difficult defeat last week and it’s about togetherness. It’s important we show that togetherness again and bounce back going into next week."

Blackburn's awkward remaining games could cause a lot of nerves

Understandably, fans of the Lancashire side will be feeling anxious about these next two weeks, and so they should be.

Whenever your team is that close to relegation with just a couple of games to go, then the worry rightfully start to set in. But there are elements that should provide a slight tinge of calmness.

The aforementioned set of results that would need to happen for Rovers to be plunged into the bottom three are very unlikely. You can't bank on any of these teams near the bottom picking up points, because their league standing proves that they haven't been able to consistently do that.

But what will add to the unrest that Blackburn supporters are currently feeling is their remaining fixtures. A visit from the Sky Blues and a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on the league leaders - Leicester City - are not the type of games you want at this stage of the season.

Rovers' fate is in their hands, but they are going to have to perform very well in these final two games to make sure that control stays with them.