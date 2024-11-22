John Eustace has revealed that he hopes to see Blackburn Rovers improve their attacking options in the January transfer window.

The Lancashire outfit have dropped down the Championship table in recent weeks after a run of four games without a win, which included three losses in a row.

It was confirmed during the November international break that head of recruitment John Park has left the club, meaning a shakeup behind the scenes could impact their winter business.

Blackburn are looking to bring in a new chief scout as they look to make changes to their recruitment structure once again.

Eustace will be hoping that this won’t disrupt their plans for the new year too much, but it remains to be seen what kind of funds will be made available to spend.

John Eustace identifies January transfer target area

Eustace has claimed that he will be looking to improve the team’s attacking options when the market opens in January.

However, he has warned that any prospective new players have to bring the right quality to the team, indicating they will not be making additions for the sake of it.

"I hope we can be active," said Eustace, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

"It is about building and we want to add quality to the group.

“They have to be the right players, of course they do.

"That's the job of the recruitment team now and I hope we can get in the right players.

“We need quality in the final third and we have spoken about it.

"We have shown that against Cardiff and other games but we've had good chances and not be clinical enough.

“Quality in the final third would certainly help and bring competition to the other places.

"There are a couple of other positions but we have a good squad of players.

“We need quality to come in but this group is still ready if not."

Blackburn Rovers league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 22nd) Team P GD Pts 7 Middlesbrough 15 +6 24 8 Millwall 15 +5 23 9 Blackburn Rovers 15 +2 22 10 Bristol City 15 +1 22 11 Swansea City 15 +1 19 12 Derby County 15 0 19

Blackburn will be aiming to compete for a top-six finish in the second half of the campaign, with summer additions like Yuki Ohashi, Todd Cantwell, and Makhtar Gueye all making positive impacts.

Rovers were in the play-offs in the early stages of the start of the season, but have since dropped to ninth following some disappointing results in recent weeks.

But a 3-1 win over Cardiff City prior to the November international break brought some optimism back to the side.

Next up for Eustace’s side is a home clash against 23rd-place Portsmouth on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

January business will be crucial for Blackburn

The shake-up behind the scenes at Blackburn is another sign that not everything is working as it should at the club.

There has been a lot of turnover in key recruitment positions in recent years, which will be concerning for supporters.

Eustace knows what he wants in January, which should help avoid any major transition from disrupting their plans in the new year.

If they can identify and capture the signing of one or two more quality players, then that could have a big difference in the team’s fortunes this season.