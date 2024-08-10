Highlights Eustace praises Szmodics' dedication and leadership on and off the field, emphasising his crucial role in the team's success.

Blackburn's boss highlights the importance of keeping Szmodics to show ambition and build a competitive football team this season.

Despite low expectations, Blackburn's strong start and potential to retain key players like Szmodics could lead to surprising success.

Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace has offered an update on forward Sammie Szmodics, who is the subject of transfer speculation with reports linking him to newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Szmodics came off the bench for Rovers during their Championship opener against Derby County on Friday night, and his introduction lifted the mood inside Ewood Park. The 28-year-old was brought on just prior to Curtis Nelson scoring the equaliser for the Rams, before his goal and assist helped Rovers secure a 4-2 victory.

It was a good day for Blackburn boss Eustace, who saw new signings Andreas Weimann and Yuki Ohashi both score on their debuts, Szmodics and Tyrhys Dolan get off the mark for the new season, and Makhtar Gueye put in a promising display in his first competitive appearance for the club.

The 44-year-old discussed the future of Szmodics, who won the Golden Boot in the Championship last season, after the game, explaining that Rovers could show real "intent" by keeping hold of the attacker, who is attracting interest from Ipswich Town.

Sammie Szmodics' 2023/24 Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 44 27 4

John Eustace discusses the future of Sammie Szmodics

Eustace spoke in an interview with The Lancashire Telegraph following Rovers' opening day win over Derby, and the head coach stated that he will have a very competitive team if Szmodics stays at the club, describing the forward as 'the life and soul of the dressing room'.

"Look, it's out of my hands. I coach the team and that's what I'm concentrated on," said Eustace.

"Sammie has been a true role model and a proper professional with dealing with what's been going on. I asked him if he'd be available for 20 minutes off the bench and he said 100%, he couldn't wait to get out in front of the home fans.

"It's not been easy. He hasn't played any game in pre-season and he's trained on his own as well. It's been a difficult time for him.

"It's not fair on the lad, it's not fair on the group with what is going on. We need that to come to a resolution as quickly as can. Then we can build a proper football team and keep the good spirit with us."

Blackburn picked up where they left off in the Championship with their win on Friday after a Szmodics brace secured a 2-0 win against Leicester City on the final day of last season to maintain the club's Championship status.

"He's a good player, isn't he? His attitude has never been in question, he's a fantastic pro," Eustace continued.

"He's the life and soul of the dressing room, he's been going through some very difficult times in the last couple of weeks.

"He's a good player so I always expect him to be like that if he's on the pitch.

"It's not just for me but for the whole football club, if Sammie was to stay it would be a real sign of intent.

"If he stays and we can add three or four more quality players to add to the group to make us better, then we'll have a very competitive football team.

"I'm sure it could drag on until the end of the transfer window, I'm pretty sure that will be the case. It's about managing him and the group properly."

As per the report, Szmodics could yet be sold if any club, including Ipswich, meets Blackburn's valuation of the player, but it seems as though Eustace still has some hope that he can keep his key man.

Blackburn could exceed expectations this season

Not many people have predicted Blackburn to compete in the top half of the Championship this season, but after a few of their new signings impressed on Friday night, they could spring one or two surprises during the 2024/25 campaign.

Eustace had a Birmingham City side that went on to be relegated in and around the play-offs before he was sacked last year, and Rovers fans will hope he can have them towards the right end of the table against the odds this term.

While Blackburn would do well to keep Szmodics this summer, it would be a statement of intent if they can do so, as Eustace mentioned. If everything goes to plan for Rovers' head coach before the end of the transfer window, they could potentially be a dark horse this season.