Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace appears to be in contention to assume Wolves' managerial vacancy, which has opened up following the sacking of Gary O'Neil on Sunday morning.

That's according to a recent update from GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs, as well as from talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who have both reported via their X accounts that Eustace is in the frame at Wolves after O'Neil's dismissal.

A potential departure from Ewood Park for Eustace would no doubt be a huge blow as far as Blackburn are concerned.

They're currently in the running for promotion and have won their last six straight league matches, while Wolves took the decision to sack O'Neil after being left four points off safety and one place above the bottom spot in the wake of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich Town.

Wolves are seemingly keen to replace O'Neil as soon as possible, and it'll be interesting to see just what this means in the coming days for Eustace and Blackburn.

More to follow...