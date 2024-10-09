Many at Blackburn Rovers will consider the move to switch Hayden Carter from centre-back to right-back as one that brought about mixed results.

Initially, it was a move that did look as though it was working, with John Eustace's side taking seven points and keeping three clean sheets in the first three games in which Carter filled that role.

However, things have since changed in the last two games for the 24-year-old in that role, and for the Lancashire club as a whole.

Defeats to Coventry City and Plymouth Argyle in those last two games have seen Blackburn lose their unbeaten record in the Championship this season in sudden and dramatic style.

For his part, Carter - who looked solid and even added an attacking outlet with his willingness to go forward in those first three games in the role - struggled much more in those two defeats.

Indeed, the pace and incisiveness of Ibrahim Cissoko in particular, caused major problems for the Rovers man at Plymouth on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, those at Ewood Park, may be pleased to see that the issue that led to Carter playing right-back in the first place, looks as though it is about to be resolved.

Callum Brittain closing in on return from injury

The move to shift Carter out wide, came in the wake of an injury to Callum Brittain, who was forced off late on in the draw at Burnley in late August.

With that knock having kept him out of the last five games, it was Carter who was chosen to fill in that role on the right of defence.

He was given the nod in that role ahead of Leo Duru, who despite being a more natural option at right-back, has just three senior appearances to his name, at 19-years-old.

Speaking ahead of those last two games though, Eustace suggested that Brittain would be in line to return after the October international break.

As a result, it would be a surprise if Carter was to once again start at right-back when Blackburn return to action with the visit of Swansea to Ewood Park on Saturday 19th October.

However, it could be argued that after how things played out at Plymouth, Eustace will have a decision to make over whether it is Brittain coming straight back into the XI to take over that role.

Joe Rankin-Costello stakes his claim for Blackburn XI return

With around 25 minutes to go at Home Park on Saturday afternoon, and Rovers barely looking like getting back into a game they were losing 1-0, Eustace made his second double substitution.

One of those who was introduced for Blackburn, was Joe Rankin-Costello, who moved into the right-back role, with Carter reverting to his more natural central position.

Although he has previously operated at right-back on a regular basis, that is not a position he has been used in under Eustace.

That does seem to suggest that the Rovers boss does not exactly favour Rankin-Costello in that role, though that may be something he now needs to re-think.

While Blackburn had looked pretty lifeless up until that point, the addition of Rankin-Costello, and Brighton loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry, certainly changed that.

All of a sudden, the visitors offered a lot more attacking threat, particularly down the right-hand side down which those two were operating.

Indeed, it almost looked as though that would pay off, when with three minutes of normal time remaining, Rankin-Costello headed home a looping header from a half-cleared set-piece.

For a moment, it then looked as though Blackburn would snatch the unlikeliest and undeserved of wins.

However, Morgan Whittaker would head home seven minutes into stoppage time to claim the points for Plymouth, and leave Rovers frustrated.

That though, should not change the fact that Eustace may now need to consider Rankin-Costello as a more genuine competitor for Brittain's place at right-back going forward.

The 25-year-old showed at Home Park he can still operate in that role, and having done so under other managers in the past, he may be a more reliable option than Carter for that job.

Joe Rankin-Costello stats for Blackburn vs Plymouth - from SofaScore Minutes Played 24 Goals 1 Pass Success Rate 91% Duels Won 2/4 Blocked Shots 1 Tackles 1 Accurate Crosses 1/1

If that proves to be the case, it would also allow Carter himself to remain at centre-back, a situation in which Blackburn do also feel more solid defensively.

It should also be noted that Rankin-Costello now has two goals in just six appearances at the start of this season.

By contrast, Brittain has still scored just once in his 75 appearances for the club to date, so there could be an attacking benefit to this as well.

After several weeks out, it could also be argued that Eustace will be wary of how match fit and sharp Brittain is, and so may have to consider whether he can be thrown straight back into the XI.

With all that in mind, while it would be a surprise if Carter starts at right-back for Blackburn against Swansea, it should perhaps be no huge shock, if Brittain does not.