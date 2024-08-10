Highlights Rovers secure 4-2 win, Ewood Park buzzing with goals from Dolan, Weimann, Szmodics, Ohashi.

Derby's Nelson, Wilson also find net, show signs of growth. Contain Rovers' goal threats.

Dynamics changing at Blackburn, Gueye's impressive debut, goals from debutants ease Szmodics' potential exit.

Blackburn Rovers started the 2024/25 season with a bang on Friday evening, after they ran out 4-2 winners at home to Derby County, as the Rams returned to Championship action following their promotion.

Goals from Tyryhs Dolan, Andreas Weimann, Sammie Szmodics and Yuki Ohashi gave Rovers all three points in an entertaining curtain raiser at Ewood Park.

Curtis Nelson and Kane Wilson both found the back of the net for Derby from two very different corner tactics, but it was a wake-up call for the Rams, who played their first second tier fixture in two years, following relegation amid financial troubles in 2021/22.

However, Rovers were able to celebrate manager John Eustace's first competitive win at Ewood Park, following a very disappointing season, in which they survived on the final day.

Blackburn Rovers vs Derby County Stats Blackburn Derby Possession 47.1% 52.9% Shots (On Target) 11 (7) 12 (4) Corners 1 9 Fouls 9 10 Touches in Box 16 21

Blackburn put ghosts of their past to rest

After scoring just 60 goals last time out, Blackburn fans had a right to be worried about the team's goal-scoring prowess, especially with Szomdics seemingly on his way out of the club.

The 28-year-old found the back of the net 27 times in 2023/24, and has been linked with a move to Premier League side Ipswich Town over the last few weeks, with the clubs still working out a deal for the forward.

Nevertheless, goals were able to come from elsewhere, with two debutants helping secure the win, while the familiar presence of Dolan gave Blackburn the lead.

This is an important season for Dolan, who will be expected to take on the role that has been will be by Szmodics, and scoring in the first game of the new campaign will ease fears.

Despite Derby having the best defence in League One on their way to promotion, they were able to be stretched rather easily, and Rovers found joy down the wings, scoring all four of their goals from wide positions.

If they can execute this plan for the next 45 games, it will stand them in good stead, and they will not have the same relegation fears that they have had in the past.

Makhtar Gueye brings a new edge to Blackburn's attack

Blackburn should also be buoyed by their new number nine's start to life in blue-and-white, with Makhtar Gueye impressing on his debut.

He joined the club at the end of July from Belgian club Molenbeek, and although he failed to get on the scoresheet, he caused confusion and worry for Derby's back four.

His imposing height, and ability to run in behind seemed to be a juxtaposition, however, with a bit more luck, Gueye would have opened his account for Blackburn on his debut.

He was substituted for Ohashi in the 65th minute after pulling up with cramp, yet, it could be a sign of things to come in a much improved Rovers performance, with a target man who looked dangerous throughout.

If he can reach double figures at a minimum, then Eustace will be happy, with a need to replace Szmodics' goals the number one target this summer.