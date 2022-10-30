Blackburn Rovers’ January transfer plans for attacker emerge

Blackburn Rovers will not sell striker Ben Brereton-Diaz in the January transfer window, even if it means losing him for free in the summer, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

An excellent campaign for the striker last season saw him attract plenty of interest during the summer transfer window, but he remained at Ewood Park beyond the close of the market.

Since then, the Chile international has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 18 league games this season, to help the club to second place in the current Championship standings.

That is something that means more interest in the striker is inevitable, which will raise further questions about his future given his contract with Blackburn expires in the summer.

Now however, it seems that the 23-year-old will not be going anywhere when the window reopens at the turn of the year.

According to this latest update, Rovers have no plans to sell Brereton-Diaz in January, and are prepared to lose him for free in the summer in order to do that.

Owners Venkys are said to be ready to risk taking a loss on the attacker, due to his importance to their promotion push, which if successful, would earn them a lot more than the sale of the Chile forward.

It is thought that Blackburn have also made the offer of a new contract to Brereton-Diaz, but that the attacker will not make a decision on his future at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This does feel like the right stance for Blackburn to take on the future of Brereton-Diaz.

It is clear that the 23-year-old is going to be a vital cog in any push for promotion that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are going to make this season.

Given how much a return to the Premier League would mean to them in every sense, it does feel as though it is well worth taking that risk over the future of the attacker, in order to give themselves the best chance of claiming promotion.

Indeed, when you consider how well Brereton-Diaz has applied himself on the pitch amid that speculation, there should be no concerns about taking that approach with him either.