Blackburn Rovers have reignited their interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

Rovers missed out on signing O'Brien on transfer deadline day in 2023 after they did not send over all the required paperwork in time, but it now seems as though the Championship play-off hopefuls are ready to make another attempt to land the 26-year-old, as per journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account.

O'Brien has not featured for Premier League high-fliers Nottingham Forest in almost two years, with his most recent senior minutes coming during a loan spell in the MLS with Los Angeles FC last year, so a move to Ewood Park could give the midfielder an opportunity to re-establish himself in English football.

Lewis O'Brien's Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 146 8 11 12,133

He spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Middlesbrough and made 23 appearances in the Championship, and now Blackburn are apparently keen on bringing him back into the second tier on loan for the remainder of this season.

Carlton Palmer has concerns over Blackburn, O'Brien deal

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer revealed that he has some concerns over whether Blackburn will be able to complete a deal for O'Brien this month - since speaking with Palmer, FLW have reported how bitter rivals Burnley are also interested in a deal for the midfielder.

"I'm surprised more Championship clubs aren't looking at him as he is very experienced at that level," said Palmer.

"It may just be his salary. I really do think that could price Blackburn Rovers out of any kind of deal unless it is subsidised heavily by Nottingham Forest.

"Blackburn are sitting in 5th place under John Eustace and are having a fantastic season under him, but whether they can afford O'Brien's salary remains to be seen.

"He is a very good player, he is very experienced, and he knows what he is doing at Championship level. He did go to Middlesbrough for a while and that didn't quite work out for him, but he is a dynamic, versatile midfielder who could benefit any of the top sides in the division.

"It would be a massive coup for them, but I just can't see how Blackburn could compete with his salary unless it was heavily subsidised by Nottingham Forest."

O'Brien's salary could prove to be a stumbling block

While O'Brien is a player who could have a real impact on Blackburn as they continue their play-off push during the remainder of the campaign, his wages may mean that the club cannot complete a deal to sign him, as alluded to by Palmer.

Nixon's report revealed that Nottingham Forest would like Rovers to cover the majority of O'Brien's reported £40,000 per week wages during his time in Lancashire, which could put an end to John Eustace's pursuit of the midfielder.

The 26-year-old helped Huddersfield Town reach the Championship play-off final in 2022, prior to his summer move to The City Ground, and while he might be keen on trying to go one better with Blackburn this season, it seems unlikely that an agreement will be reached given Forest's current expectations.

Of course, as the January transfer window goes on, a compromise could be reached, especially if the player is angling for a move away, but unless that turns out to be the case, then Blackburn's long wait to sign O'Brien is likely to go on.