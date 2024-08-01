Bristol Rovers are set to complete the signing of midfielder Jake Garrett from Blackburn Rovers.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the 21-year-old is set to join the League One side on a loan deal.

Having come through the academy ranks with Blackburn, Garrett made his debut for the Ewood Park club back in the summer of 2022.

Since then, he has gone on to make 41 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, scoring four goals and providing two assists in that time.

Jake Garrett 2023/24 Championship stats for Blackburn Rovers - from SofaScore Appearances 21 Starts 6 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 76% Tackles per Game 0.9 Balls Recovered per Game 2.3 Duel Success Rate 58%

Now however, it looks as though the 21-year-old will be spending the coming campaign elsewhere, as he looks to continue his development.

Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett set for Bristol Rovers loan stint

As per this latest update, Garrett is now set to join Bristol Rovers on loan for the 2024/25 season.

That will see the midfielder spend the campaign in League One with Matt Taylor's side at The Memorial Stadium.

If confirmed, the midfielder would become the Gas' twelfth signing of the summer transfer window.

Isaac Hutchinson, Ruel Sotiriou, Dan Ellison, Bryant Bilongo, Taylor Moore, Joel Senior, Jamie Lindsay, Promise Omochere and Clinton Mola - who previously played with Garrett during a loan spell with Blackburn - have joined the League One side permanently.

Meanwhile, Michael Forbes and Josh Griffiths have moved to Bristol Rovers on loan from West Ham and West Brom respectively.

Bristol Rovers will be looking to build on a 15th place finish in the League One table from last season.

They begin this campaign on Saturday 10th August, when Northampton Town make the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

For their part, Blackburn have already sold Leo Wahlstedt, Semir Telalovic and Sam Gallagher this summer.

Garrett would be the first senior player to leave the club on loan in the summer transfer window, and it comes at a time where John Eustace is yet to add to his midfield options this summer.

The academy graduate still has three years remaining on his contract with the Lancashire club, securing his future at Ewood Park until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Eustace's finished last season 19th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

They begin this season on Friday 9th August, when they host newly-promoted Derby County at Ewood Park.

Jake Garrett loan move is good for all parties involved

It does feel as though this is a deal that ought to work well for all three parties involved in it.

For Bristol Rovers, they are getting a midfielder who already has some significant Championship experience, and who has shown he can do a job at that level.

As a result, he could be a useful asset for the Gas to have in League One in the coming campaign.

However, Garrett has not been the most regular feature in a starting XI for Blackburn recently, and last season arguably did not always play to his best.

This move should therefore allow him to get consistent football, and benefit from the development that comes with it, giving him confidence and momentum for when he returns to Ewood Park.

That should ensure that Rovers have an even more useful player when he returns for the 2025/26 season.

His contract situation also means they do not have to worry about any attention he may attract while he is out on loan.

It also justifies Blackburn's interest in midfielder such as Lewis Baker and Paik Seung-ho this summer.

They may however, now have to get a deal such as that done, to ensure they do not end up short on numbers in that position.

Even so, if that helps strengthen their squad, it will further reinforce the suggestion that this is good business for all concerned.