Blackburn Rovers may be looking to offload some players before the summer window closes so they can strengthen their squad further.

The money raised from Ash Phillips' sale to Tottenham Hotspur will have helped their cause and they have also cashed in on Thomas Kaminski, who has linked up with Luton Town.

However, they are arguably yet to bring in an adequate replacement for Ben Brereton-Diaz, who departed this summer and the Chilean will continue to be a big miss unless they spend the money needed to bring in a prolific goalscorer to Ewood Park.

Recording one win, one draw, and one loss in their opening three league games of the 2023/24 campaign, they have made a mixed start but will be hoping to assert themselves as one of the better teams in the division after finishing just outside the play-offs at the end of last term.

They may need to be weakened further by more player sales before they strengthen with some additions and with this in mind, we have taken a look at two players that could potentially be offloaded before the summer transfer window closes on September 1st.

Adam Wharton

Following the departure of Brereton Diaz, midfielder Wharton is probably the Lancashire side's most valuable asset.

The 19-year-old has become a regular first-teamer under Jon Dahl Tomasson and the more experience he gets under his belt at a senior level, the more valuable he will become.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2027 either, so that will put Rovers in a very strong position at the negotiating table if offers did come in for the England youth international.

He looked particularly classy against local rivals Burnley last season when the two sides played each other at Ewood Park and it could be argued that he was the best player on the pitch that day as a composed figure on the ball.

Rovers have produced a number of promising youngsters in recent years, but Wharton is probably the most promising of the lot and there was excitement about the player's potential even before he was able to make an impact at a first-team level.

Last month, The Sun linked the teenager with Everton and Newcastle United, although it remains to be seen whether either side will make an approach for the £15m-rated player.

Scott Wharton

Following Sunday's 4-1 loss against Aston Villa, Everton could potentially ramp up their possible efforts to strengthen their defence.

The Toffees haven't been afraid to utilise the EFL market with Jack Harrison already coming in and they have also been linked with a move for centre-back Wharton this summer.

The defender didn't start against Hull City on Saturday with Dominic Hyam and Hayden Carter being preferred and with this, it wouldn't be a surprise if Wharton was open to a move to Goodison Park before the window closes.

His contract expires in 2027, so Blackburn could generate a very decent fee for him if they decided to cash in the defender. And they could use that money to strengthen several areas.