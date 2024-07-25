Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing striker Stephen Humphrys after his departure from Wigan Athletic.

That's according to a report from The Lancashire Telegraph, who say that the 26-year-old does also have interest in his services from elsewhere.

Humphrys is currently a free agent after leaving Wigan at the end of last season, following the expiration of his contract with the Latics.

Stephen Humphrys 2023/24 League One stats for Wigan Athletic - from SofaScore Appearances 38 Goals 9 Shots per Game 1.6 Shots on Target per Game 0.6 Assists 4 Pass Success Rate 74% Dribble Success Rate 53% Duel Success Rate 47%

The striker had joined the club back in the summer of 2021, and previously had a season on loan with Scottish top-flight side Hearts in the 2022/23 campaign.

But with the 26-year-old now a free agent, it seems as though Blackburn could look to take advantage of his situation, as they look to add to their attacking options.

Former Wigan man a Blackburn target

As per this latest update, Blackburn have registered their interest in signing Humphrys, as they step up their pursuit of certain targets of a quiet summer in the market so far.

It does however, apparently remain to be seen if they have made an official offer to the striker, although it is thought that several other clubs have also made proposals to him.

With the start of the season now just over two weeks away, Humphrys is reportedly set to make a decision on his future soon, with the forward currently weighing up his options.

The 26-year-old is said to fit the mould of what Blackburn are looking for in terms of signings, when it comes to finances and his availability.

So far this summer, the Ewood Park club are yet to officially announce a first-team signing, and are the only Championship club in that position.

However, striker Yuki Ohashi is expected to join from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in his native Japan in the coming days to end that wait for a senior addition.

Last season saw Blackburn finish 19th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone, with a final day win away at Leicester City securing their safety.

John Eustace's side are set to begin their campaign on Friday 9th August, when they host newly-promoted Derby County at Ewood Park in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Stephen Humphrys an interesting target for Rovers

It does feel as though there may be some mixed feelings among those of a Blackburn persuasion when it comes to these links.

On the one hand, it does feel like they will need further attacking additions beyond Ohashi, and so it is good to see they are looking to secure those with deals such as this.

The fact Humphrys is available on a free transfer and at 26-years-old, could be a long-term option for the club, are positives from a potential.

However, he has never really been tested at Championship level, and while he has had some strong campaigns in League One before, last season was not the most prolific.

There may therefore, be no guarantee he would be able to make an impact in front of goal in the Championship next season, at a time when Rovers badly need players in his position to do that.

As a result, it could be argued that even on a free transfer, this could be something of a gamble for Blackburn Rovers, if they were to complete this deal.