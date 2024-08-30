Blackburn Rovers have registered an interest in Fulham's Martial Godo, with a loan deal in mind after missing out on Siriki Dembélé.

That's according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who has said that the 21-year-old winger has been identified as the best alternative to the current Oxford United player.

Godo spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, playing 34 times in League One, scoring four goals and picking up four assists.

He was handed his debut for Fulham back in 2022, playing the entirety of the second half in a 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Crawley Town in the second round.

However, after his fantastic performances at the DW Stadium in 2023/24, Nixon has reported that Blackburn could make a deal before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Losing out on Dembele is frustrating but Godo is exciting

It had looked incredibly likely that Rovers were going to win the battle for Birmingham City's Dembélé throughout the summer, and it was revealed yesterday morning that the 27-year-old would be leaving the club.

However, despite the interest from both Blackburn and Swansea City, newly-promoted Oxford announced the capture of the winger just an hour later.

This has led John Eustace to move his business elsewhere, and with such little time left in the window, it looks as though he will utilise the loan market.

Nevertheless, after such a fantastic year at Wigan, Godo has proven that he is more than capable of playing in the Championship.

The 21-year-old was electric on his arrival, and was involved in six goals in his first ten games as the Latics recouped their deducted points with ease.

His form for Fulham U21s team was also excellent before he made the switch last season, scoring five goals in just three appearances.

Blackburn can expect speed and superb dribbling skills

Blackburn are looking to add more pace to their team following the loss of Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town earlier this month, and Godo can provide that in droves.

He was also in the upper percentile for dribbles completed per 90 minutes in League One last season, successfully completing 2.55 every match.

Yet he is also someone who can pick out a pass, creating 31 chances for his teammates, as Wigan finished 12th in the table.

Martial Godo Wigan Athletic Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances 34 Goals 4 Assists 4 Successful Dribbles 63 Pass Accuracy 86.4%

It is a move that should pay off if it does happen, and he could provide excellent link-up play from out wide, with the ability to cut in on his right-foot when given the opportunity.