Blackburn Rovers are reported to be targeting Sierra Leone striker Augustus Kargbo.

A summer of attacking additions seems to be on the cards for Blackburn.

Had they completed their signing of American forward Duncan McGuire in the January transfer window - all that was required was for them to send the documents to the EFL to complete the move, instead of accidentally clicking save - they might not have needed too many more options up front.

Rovers are believed to still be interested in McGuire, but whether they can convince him to come join them again after the winter fiasco remains to be seen.

The prospect of Championship top scorer Sammie Szmodcis leaving Ewood Park is a real possibility too. Had it not been for his wild ability to find the back of the net last season, Blackburn would have almost certainly been relegated.

The Irish international scored 45% of the club's goals last time out; those goals directly led to 16 points being added to Rovers' tally.

There's no guarantee that he will leave. Blackburn were reported to have put a £15-20 million price tag on him, although the Lancashire Telegraph believe that no exact fee that they would be willing to sell him for has been internally agreed.

Galatasaray are said to be interested in Szmodics, while Brentford, Luton Town and Sheffield United have been linked too.

The possibility of him signing a new contract with the Lancashire side isn't off the table either, but it's best for them to prepare some options to replace his goals if he does go.

Blackburn Rovers interest in Augustus Kargbo

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato has reported that Kargbo, a 24-year-old Sierra Leone international that plays for Cesena, has caught the attention of Rovers.

Kargbo spearheaded the Italian side's promotion-winning season in Serie C, meaning that they will play in the nation's second tier next season.

He scored nine goals in 31 games, at a rate of just under a goal every three matches.

Most recently, the striker represented his country in two World Cup qualifiers, against Djibouti and Burkina Faso. He scored in both fixtures.

Blackburn need to diversify their attack

Whether or not a player like Kargbo is someone that the hierarchy at Ewood Park are seriously considering to be an attacking threat for them in the Championship going forward remains to be seen.

What is clear is their need for better options up top, because, even if their top scorer stays, Szmodics' output from last season is unsustainable.

Only two times in Championship history has a player scored a higher percentage of their teams' goals than the 28-year-old did in the previous campaign.

His record suggests that he is unlikely to produce at a similar rate again, so, either way, whether they keep him or not, Blackburn must find other ways of scoring goals.