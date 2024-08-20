There was always going to be plenty of scrutiny on the attacking signings made by Blackburn Rovers in this summer's transfer window.

Speculation around Sammie Szmodics was rife heading into the summer following his outstanding 2023/24 campaign.

Meanwhile, Sam Gallagher was entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park, amid links with other clubs as well.

Indeed, both players would move on this summer, with Szmodics heading to Ipswich Town, and Gallagher joining Stoke City.

With Semir Telalovic also departing after one, unsuccessful, season with the club, there was an emphasis on Rovers' new attacking forwards to step-up, and so far the signs are promising.

Both Makhtar Gueye and Andreas Weimann have looked impressive, making some important contributions in front of goal and causing problems for opposition defences.

Arguably though, the most impressive new attacking addition of the lot so far, has been Yuki Ohashi.

Japanese star hits the ground running at Blackburn Rovers

Having completed a move to Ewood Park from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in his native Japan at the end of July, Ohashi wasted no time in making an impression for his new club.

Little more than a week after his arrival, the striker made his competitive debut for Blackburn when he came off the bench in the match with Derby on the opening day of the season.

At the time of his introduction, it was the Rams who were dominating, and they would score to make it 1-1 just moments after Ohashi's introduction.

However, the Japanese forward's movement and tenacity from the front helped turn the game back in Rovers' favour.

That led to John Eustace's side rallying to claim a 4-2 victory, with Ohashi netting a brilliantly finished debut goal for the fourth of the night for Blackburn.

Days later, on his first start for the club in the Carabao Cup against Stockport, the 28-year-old was again on target with a brilliant glancing header, while also recording an assist in a 6-1 win.

Then, on Saturday, he again made an impact from the bench, as a brilliant diving header from Ohashi with just minutes to go earned Rovers a 2-2 draw at Norwich City.

In doing so, the striker also became the first player to score in his first three competitive appearances for the club since 1952.

As a result, there is a strong argument to be made that this will give Blackburn plenty of cause for optimism, when it comes to another potential summer signing.

Ryo Germain could follow Yuki Ohashi to Ewood Park

Ohashi is not the only Japanese forward to have been linked with a potential move to Rovers in the current transfer window.

Jubilo Iwata striker Ryo Germain also looks to be on the list of targets for the Ewood Park club before the window closes at the end of the month.

The latest reports claim that Blackburn have agreed personal terms with the 29-year-old, but remain in negotiations with his current club, and have other options they can turn to.

Even so, if they do bring Germain to Ewood Park, what Ohashi has done already should give them confidence this would be a successful deal.

Ohashi himself arrived at Blackburn on the back of an excellent period in Japan, having scored 23 goals in 45 top-flight league appearances since the start of 2023.

Germain meanwhile, is in the middle of an equally impressive top-flight campaign in his home country.

Since the 2024 J1 League started back in February, the 29-year-old has found the net 15 times in just 21 appearances for Jubilo Iwata.

The fact that he is hitting similar, if not even more impressive, numbers out in Japan than Ohashi, will therefore give Blackburn plenty of hope should they complete a deal here.

Ryo Germain 2024 J1 League stats for Jubilo Iwata - from SofaScore Appearances 21 Goals 15 Shots per Game 2.7 Shots on Target per Game 1.1 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 75% Dribble Success Rate 30% Duel Success Rate 40% As of 20th August 2024

Their first Japanese signing of the summer has quickly made a big impact after moving following an impressive spell in the J1 League.

So if they can get another player who has been thriving in that division at Ewood Park, they will have reason to believe that he too could hit the ground running as an asset for the club.

Given how important having multiple players who can make that impact in front of goal will surely be for Eustace's side this season, securing Germain alongside Ohashi, could give them two big assets.

With all that in mind, it therefore seems as though the signing of a second Japanese star in Germain, is something Blackburn really ought to be trying to complete this summer.