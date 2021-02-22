Blackburn Rovers injury update emerges following recent events

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has provided an injury update to Lancashire Live on the fitness of both Sam Gallagher and Ryan Nyambe after the duo suffered respective blows against Nottingham Forest on the weekend.

Gallagher was thought to have suffered a potential punctured lung during Saturday’s defeat at the City Ground and was quickly replaced at half time by Bradley Dack before then going on to cough up blood.

Mowbray was quick to stress after the game that the striker had been taken straight to hospital as the situation appeared to be very concerning at the time.

However on Sunday, the former Southampton man was quick to stress on Instagram that the injury was not as bad as first feared, with the player commenting the following:

“Thanks everyone for the messages and well wishes.

“Glad it’s not too serious and hopefully be back out there soon.”

Meanwhile the Rovers boss also expressed his concern around the state of Nyambe’s fitness after the defender suffered a hamstring injury:

“I’m also more worried about Nyambe.

“Somebody we have talked a lot about this week – a kid who works excessively hard and needed a break and yet the world seemed to question why Nyambe wasn’t playing – has now broken down and might be out for months.

“It’s his hamstring, you have to protect your players and people should just let the manager do their job.”

Blackburn don’t have much time to count the costs of the weekend defeat however with Mowbray’s side back in action again at home to promotion-chasing Watford on Wednesday.

The Verdict

This will come as yet another hammer blow to Blackburn’s hopes of making the play-offs come the end of the season, with these two injuries adding to a list that was already long prior to the Forest game.

Nyambe has been ever present for Rovers and will be a big miss for the club in the season run in, especially as he looks set to be sidelined for a good few months.

The fact that Gallagher’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared will be seen as a small plus but for now the focus will be on getting back to winning ways in a few days time.

After four wins on the spin, Mowbray’s men are now at real risk of blowing their chance of making the play-offs as they now sit 12th with 16 games left to play.