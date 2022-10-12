Blackburn Rovers injury blow emerges after defeat to Wigan

Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that centre back Daniel Ayala picked up an injury in his side’s 1-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Having joined Blackburn in the summer of 2020 after his release from Middlesbrough, the Spaniard has found his game time limited in the past couple of seasons, with injury a big part in that.

This season however, Ayala has been a regular feature for the Ewood Park club, starting 12 of their 14 Championship matches since the start of the campaign.

But after the centre back was forced off with just over 20 minutes to go at the DW Stadium last night, it seems his fitness issues may now be once again threatening to rear their head.

Providing an update on why Ayala was substituted after that defeat to the Latics, Rovers boss Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph that the defender had “felt something”.

Ayala had headed straight down the tunnel upon his departure from the game, further emphasising the suggestion that the 31-year-old has suffered a setback.

Blackburn have now won seven and lost seven of their 14 Championship games this season, leaving them seventh in the table for the time being.

The Verdict

There can be no denying that this will be a major concern for Rovers.

The club have seen on too many occasions over the past couple of seasons how Ayala has found it difficult to get back to fitness and force his way back into the starting lineup.

Given his experience and leadership, that would be a major loss for the club especially given how reliable he has also been with his performances since the start of the campaign.

Clinton Mola, Hayden Carter and Ash Phillips are all useful options to come in and fill the void that could be left by Ayala, but they are all much younger than the Spaniard, and you wonder how that might affect things going forward.