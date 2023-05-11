For £400k, it could be an astute signing.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

After missing out on the Championship play-off places, it is back to the drawing board for Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Indeed, losing Ben Brereton Diaz on a free is set to be a big blow, and the club will also have to strengthen in other areas, too.

One player that is reportedly being considered at Ewood Park is Ross County's Yan Dhanda.

Would Yan Dhanda be a good signing for Blackburn?

That is according to The Sun, who report that Rovers are currently one of three Championship sides for next season currently 'watching' the player.

With the transfer link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers what they thought about the potential move.

Declan Harte

Yan Dhanda has performed well in Scotland since making the switch from Swansea City.

The 24-year-old has contributed three goals and nine assists for the side sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Considering the reported figure is just £400,000, this could be quite a good price to improve the forward depth of Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

The midfielder has improved with experience since his days in Wales and would be a good squad player to have in their attacking ranks.

He could provide strong competition for the likes of Sammie Szmodics and could be a smart replacement for Bradley Dack if he departs the club this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Yan Dhanda has had a strong season in Scotland, there is no doubt about it.

12 direct goal contributions in a struggling side is impressive. However, given the lack of impact he had in the Championship previously, I don't think this is a game-changing signing.

Dhanda could be a useful addition in terms of depth and as a squad player, though, and with a small fee quoted, may be worth a punt for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

I wouldn't be expecting him to pull up any trees at Ewood Park, though.

Sam Rourke

For £400k, it could be an astute signing.

Dhanda has enjoyed a really fruitful season for Ross County and is seemingly starting to showcase some of the qualities that saw him become part of Liverpool's esteemed academy.

He featured sparingly for Swansea City during his time there and I always doubted Dhanda's physical capabilities in the Championship with him sometimes looking quite lightweight in games.

However, Tomasson would be the perfect manager for Dhanda to progress his game and develop into a real talent.

The Rovers boss has not been afraid to embed youth in his team this season with the likes of Adam Wharton and Ashley Phillips featuring at different stages.

Adding more creativity is never a bad thing and with Brereton-Diaz leaving, they could do with enhancing their attacking options to also ease the burden on Sammie Szmodics and Bradley Dack.