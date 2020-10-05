Blackburn Rovers in talks to secure late transfer

Blackburn Rovers are working on a deal to sign goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis from Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia.

That’s the latest according to Rich Sharpe from the Lancashire Telegraph, who is reporting on Twitter that Rovers are chasing a deal for the goalkeeper.

The European transfer window will slam shut on Blackburn in less than an hour, with Rovers working against the clock as they look to get this deal over the line.

Stergiakis is a 21-year-old goalkeeper and a Greek youth international.

Things might be about to get interesting… #Rovers working on a deal for 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonis Stergiakis from Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) October 5, 2020

In total, he’s made 69 appearances for Slavia Sofia and also featured for the club in the Europa League on occasions.

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn side are still finding their feet with new first-team goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, who has come in and replaced Christian Walton, who was on loan at Ewood Park last season.

Kaminski has played his part in Blackburn’s positive start to the season in the Championship.

Rovers sit sixth in the table after four games, having picked up seven points from the nine that have been on the table. Saturday saw them draw 0-0 with Cardiff City.

The Verdict

Kaminski has been fairly impressive for Blackburn so far, but the signing of Stergiakis could be a good one.

The goalkeeper is very young, but he’s got experience and could really push the current Rovers No.1.

However, the clock is ticking and Blackburn need to work quickly to get this done.

Fingers crossed they can.

Thoughts? Let us know!