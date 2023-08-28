Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing 17-year-old attacker Ryan One, who is highly regarded for his performance at Hamilton Academical.

Premier League clubs including Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, and Burnley are also competing to sign One.

One is already a regular at first-team level for Hamilton, helping them to top spot in the current Scottish League One standings.

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are keen on signing Hamilton Academical winger Ryan One.

That's according to a report from The Daily Mail, who say that several Premier League clubs are also interested in the 17-year-old.

Who is Ryan One?

Having come through the youth ranks at Hamilton, One is the latest coming off the club's highly successful production line.

The attacker, who can play either through the centre of attack or out wide, has already made 36 senior appearances in all competitions for Hamilton, scoring four goals in that time.

That includes two goals already this season, that have helped Accies to top spot in the current Scottish League One standings, with four wins from four games.

One is also making a name for himself on the international stage, having already been capped by Scotland at Under 17 level, and now being called up to their Under 19s squad for the upcoming international break.

Now it seems as though that rapid progress at the early stage of his career, is attracting plenty of interest in One, once again.

Blackburn in One race

According to this latest update, Blackburn are now keen to sign One, in the wake of his recent emergence on the first-team scene.

However, Rovers are not alone with their pursuit of the attacker. It is thought that Premier League side Sheffield United have invited One to train with them for a few days from Monday, while two other top-flight clubs, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, are apparently also in the race to sign the teenager.

It has been reported that Hamilton rejected a £150,000 bid from Brighton for the signing of One, earlier in the summer transfer window.

As things stand, One's contract with Hamilton is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning he could leave New Douglas Park for free in 12 month's time.

Blackburn looking for a busy end to the window

So far this summer, Blackburn have completed the signings of five new first-team players.

Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Leo Wahlstedt have all joined on permanent deals, while Arnor Sigurdsson has linked up with the club after extending the pause in his contract with Russian side CSKA Moscow.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Andrew Moran has joined on a season-long loan from Brighton.

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has however, stressed his desire to see more new players at Ewood Park before the window closes on Friday, with a goalscorer, and some more experienced heads, high on the agenda.

Would One be a good signing for Blackburn?

Admittedly, at 17-years-old, One may not provide the experience that Tomasson is keen to add to his side right now, but this is still one that it feels like they ought to be pursuing.

The attacker is a hugely promising player who could be a big asset for many years to come, for whichever side is able to secure his services.

That is highlighted by the level of interest there is in him, and it would make it something of a coup for Rovers to win this transfer race, considering that interest from the Premier League.

With that in mind, this feels like a deal that Blackburn should be trying to get done, especially considering it is one that ought to be reasonably affordable for them.