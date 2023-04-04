Blackburn Rovers have a sell-on clause that they will benefit from in the summer if Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is sold, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The Spanish stopper departed Ewood Park for the Bees back in 2019, playing his part in establishing the Lancashire side as a solid Championship outfit during his final season there.

His contributions during the 2017/18 season proved to be crucial too, helping Tony Mowbray to guide the club back to the second tier at the first time of asking following a very difficult period for the club, who wouldn't have envisaged being in League One after being in the Premier League earlier on in the decade.

How has David Raya fared at Brentford?

Despite his promotion from the third tier with Blackburn, he has enjoyed greater success at his current club, losing the play-off final back in the summer of 2020 but being promoted during the following summer.

Managing to start regularly throughout his stay at the Brentford Community Stadium, making 151 competitive appearances for the club in total and playing a part in guiding the Bees to seventh in the top flight, he is attracting interest from elsewhere.

His appearance total is impressive considering he had to spend time on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury last season - but it's currently unclear how many more times he will play for the club before he leaves Thomas Frank's side.

Raya has insisted he's happy with life at his current club despite turning down new contract offers, with his refusal to sign fresh terms potentially persuading the Bees to cash in on him in the summer, although they will need to change their stance for that to happen.

Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham are among teams reported to be interested in him ahead of the summer window - and Blackburn will be keen to see him sold considering his sell-on clause.

The Daily Mail believe the goalkeeper is keeping his options open at this stage.

How could Blackburn Rovers use this potential income?

They may only receive a small percentage of the amount generated from his services, so they probably won't be able to do anything radical with the money they could see come in.

At this stage, Blackburn's board shouldn't even be thinking about this saga because there are no guarantees that the stopper will be sold, so any income they do receive will be a big bonus for them.

If this extra capital allows them to sign another player or tie an important player down to a new deal, then implementing this sell-on clause would have been worth it.

The second-tier side may be nervous about the possibility of him moving on for free though, because if he does depart on the expiration of his contract and Frank's side remain in the top flight beyond 2024, they will probably have the funds to bring in a top-quality replacement regardless of whether they sell him or allow him to leave for free.

And how much of an impact this possible windfall will have will depend on which league Blackburn are in next season. If they are in the top tier, they are likely to have plenty to spend regardless of whether Raya is sold or not.