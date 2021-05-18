Blackburn Rovers in line for transfer windfall amidst Brentford play-off quest

Blackburn Rovers are said to be in line for a transfer windfall from Brentford, with Lancashire Live reporting that the club included a promotion clause in the deal which took David Raya to West London.

The Spanish shot stopper originally swapped Ewood Park for Griffin Park back in the summer of 2019 in what was a £3 million deal, however that fee could well be set to rise to the maximum of £5 million if the Bees win promotion to the Premier League.

It was a clause that Rovers originally inserted into the terms of the deal which took Raya to the capital and they could now be in line for a welcome financial boost if Thomas Frank’s men do the necessary this month.

Blackburn are also safe in the knowledge that they will receive a slice of any fee that is made on the keeper being sold by Brentford further down the line, with the likes of Arsenal having been credited with having an interest in the former Southport loanee in the past.

Raya currently has a contract with the Bees until the summer of 2024.

The Verdict

This really would be a welcome boost for the Rovers coffers moving forwards if Brentford can secure their long awaited promotion to the top flight.

The money that Blackburn could make off Raya further down the line could set them up nicely to conduct some transfer business of their own this summer.

It is once again another example of the importance of clubs including sell on clauses when they agree deals with other sides, as it can always provide a healthy windfall in the future for said selling club.

Whether Brentford go up this season remains to be seen however, with Frank’s men needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg after falling to defeat away at Bournemouth last night.