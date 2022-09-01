Blackburn Rovers in good position to beat European side to AFC Bournemouth transfer agreement

Blackburn Rovers are in “advanced talks” to take AFC Bournemouth forward Siriki Dembele away from the Vitality Stadium, according to this morning’s report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old only arrived at the Vitality Stadium in January after sealing a move to the south coast from Peterborough United – but has failed to make enough of an impression in pre-season to be firmly involved in the Cherries’ plans.

Appearing on the bench for the Premier League outfit during their first few games of the season, he failed to get on the pitch and has been out of the matchday squad altogether during their last couple of league matches.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 Bob Crompton primarily played what position for Blackburn? Striker Midfielder Defender Goalkeeper

With this, he could be set to move away from the club despite the fact they have no permanent manager in place at this stage, with Scott Parker being sacked a couple of days ago.

Blackburn have capitalised on his lack of game time at the Vitality by making a formal approach for him – and potentially look set to beat Valerien Ismael’s Besiktas to his signature with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side “well-placed” to win this race.

He would become the Lancashire outfit’s sixth arrival of the summer, following Callum Brittain, Sammie Szmodics, Tyler Morton, Dominic Hyam and George Hirst through the door at Ewood Park with another central defender also likely to be on their agenda going into the final hours of this window.

The Verdict:

When he first arrived at Bournemouth in January, you did feel at least one or two of those additions on deadline day weren’t going to work out with the Cherries rushing to get players in at that point.

And unfortunately, Dembele has been the main victim of this with Todd Cantwell only joining on loan and returning to Norwich in the summer.

For him, a move to Ewood Park is surely a no-brainer if he’s given first-team reassurances, though he would probably be open to a loan deal as well to try and prove himself and then potentially force his way into Bournemouth’s first team again.

But Blackburn may not get a better opportunity to get him at a cheap price considering he has been deemed surplus to requirements for now – and this is why they should be looking to capitalise on this with a deal for Josh Bowler now looking unlikely.

An extra bit of attacking firepower up top will be needed anyway if Ben Brereton-Diaz goes, so this could end up being a shrewd addition and with the Bournemouth man being frozen out, this deal may not be costing Rovers a lot.