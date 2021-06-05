Blackburn Rovers in contact with Liverpool over fresh swoop for 7-goal man as Premier League side enter race

Blackburn Rovers are in contact with Liverpool over another potential loan deal for Harvey Elliott to keep him at Ewood Park for a second successive season, according to Anfield Central.

Elliott spent the campaign on loan with Blackburn from Liverpool, and the 18-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The attacker managed to fire in seven goals and provided 11 assists in his 41 Championship appearances, which saw him deliver the third-most assists in the division behind Emiliano Buendia and Michael Olise.

According to the latest report from Anfield Central, Blackburn are in contact with Liverpool as they aim to convince them to allow him to return to Ewood Park. It is thought that the Reds are going to prioritise game time for the 18-year-old and that could give them an advantage.

However, it is also being reported that Brentford have now joined the race to secure his signature. The Bees are keen to bring him in on loan and are also in contact with Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are thought to be keen for him to play at the highest level possible, but there are concerns that he might not get as much game time in the Premier League as he could at Blackburn.

Anfield Central report that they would include penalties regarding game time in any deal if he does join Brentford.

The Verdict

Brentford’s interest in Elliott means that Blackburn are going to face a nervous wait to see if they can secure the attacker’s services for next season. Rovers simply had to at least try and re-sign him this summer if it became even the remotest of chances that they would be able to pull it off. However, this report does offer some hope that they may well yet persuade the Premier League giants.

Elliott is the sort of signing that would transform Blackburn’s potential for next season, he will only get better next term and having been involved in 18 goals last season he could up that tally well into 20 plus in the next campaign. If Rovers secure his signing, then they could well be right up there challenging if they can sort out one or two other areas.

The problem is that Brentford are a very attractive potential destination for Elliott. It would give him the chance to play in the Premier League and also enable him to link up with the likes of Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo. You could see him flourishing in that environment.