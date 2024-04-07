Highlights Blackburn Rovers boosted survival hopes with a 5-1 win against Sunderland, surprising many.

Securing survival is key to ramping up plans for next season and player retention.

Dolan worth keeping, contract extension likely; Gallagher and McFadzean valuable assets.

Blackburn Rovers boosted their survival hopes with a thumping 5-1 win against Sunderland on Monday.

Considering the Lancashire side have struggled for much of the 2023/24 campaign, this big victory at the Stadium of Light came as a surprise to many.

The sooner they secure survival, the sooner they can start ramping up their plans for next season.

Which division they are in next term will determine which players they will want to keep, which players they can keep and which players they will be able to recruit.

Four players see their contracts expire at Ewood Park expire at the end of this season and we have listed them below.

Tyrhys Dolan

Dolan has registered five goals and three assists in 33 competitive appearances this term.

That isn't the most impressive record, but the attacker is still someone worth keeping and that's why it's no surprise that the Lancashire club are attempting to get him tied down to a new contract.

The one big positive for Blackburn is the fact they have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, which means they won't lose him for free at the end of the season unless they fail to activate his extension option.

Considering the amount they could generate from his potential sale though, it wouldn't make sense not to extend his deal.

Sam Gallagher

Gallagher has been the subject of interest from other teams in recent months, with Sunderland and Ipswich Town both being linked with a move for the striker.

But the forward didn't move on in the end, with the Black Cats failing to sign a striker during the January window and the Tractor Boys recruiting Kieffer Moore instead.

In the absence of Ben Brereton Diaz, who moved on in the summer, Gallagher has been an important figure alongside Sammie Szmodics.

And as with Dolan, Blackburn have the chance to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Kyle McFadzean

The 37-year-old has made nine appearances for Blackburn since his January move from Coventry City - and looked to be an excellent addition.

Having been such an asset for the Sky Blues, he hasn't been able to guide Rovers to many wins since his arrival, but he could be a useful player to have around for his experience and expertise at this level.

At 37 though, he isn't going to be a long-term player for Blackburn and they will need to line up successors for him, regardless of whether he moves on in the summer or not.

John Fleck

Fleck has barely played for Blackburn since coming in from Sheffield United in February, making one appearance before sustaining an injury during this game.

This shin injury has ruled the midfielder out of action for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

And with the player barely having the chance to impress since his switch to Ewood Park, it seems likely that he will be released at the end of the season unless he can come back in the summer and potentially impress on trial.

It may be hard for him to find another club if Rovers release him, considering he didn't appear for the Blades much earlier in the season.