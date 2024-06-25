Highlights Blackburn Rovers & Hull City target Guingamp's Kalidou Sidibe for summer move to Championship.

Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are interested in signing Guingamp midfielder Kalidou Sidibe in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from Camerounweb, who say that the 25-year-old could be set for a move to the Championship this summer.

Sidibe has spent the entirety of his career to date in France, and joined Guingamp from fellow Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen back in August 2023, after making a handful of appearances for his former club at the start of the season.

His debut season with the club in the 2023/24 then saw him make 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist in that time.

Kalidou Sidibe 2023/24 Ligue 2 stats for Quevilly-Rouen and Guingamp - from SofaScore Appearances 29 Goals 2 Shots per Game 1 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 71% Tackles per Game 0.9 Balls Recovered per Game 6.1 Dribble Success Rate 69% Duel Success Rate 59%

Now it seems as though that is starting to attract attention from elsewhere, with the transfer window once again open.

Championship duo keen on Kalidou Sidibe

According to this latest update, both Blackburn and Hull have expressed an interest in signing Sidibe this summer.

As a result, there is now a chance that the midfielder could be set to leave France for the first time in his career.

Having only signed for Guingamp last summer, there are still two years remaining on the 25-year-old's contract with the club.

Sidibe's future in France is therefore secure until the end of the 2025/26 season, giving his current club scope to respond to any offers come in for him.

That ensures that either Blackburn or Hull will have to pay a transfer fee if they are going to sign the midfielder this summer.

So far this summer, those two Championship sides are both yet to make a signing for their first-team squads.

Hull finished last season seventh in the second-tier table, just three points adrift of the play-off places. That though, was not enough to keep manager Liam Rosenior in a job, and he has been replaced by Tim Walter for next season.

Blackburn meanwhile, ended the campaign 19th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone, after a 2-0 victory at title winners Leicester City on the final day.

Kalidou Sidibe an intriguing target for Blackburn and Hull

There may be an argument that Sidibe could be a useful addition for one of these two Championship clubs if they can get a deal done.

Hull in particular may need some additions in the midfield area this summer, following the departures of the likes of Ozan Tufan and Greg Doherty already this summer.

Sidibe is someone who can step into that area of the park and may have the ability to fill the void left by Doherty in particular in a holding role.

By contrast, Blackburn do not currently look to be short on midfield options, although there is an argument that someone such as Jake Garrett may benefit from a stint out on loan.

It is also worth noting that at a towering 6ft 7ins tall, Sidibe ought to be a key asset when dealing with set pieces, something Rovers in particular struggled with last season.

As a result, there is an argument that for varying reasons, the 25-year-old may yet be a helpful signing for one of these clubs to make.

With that in mind, it could be interesting to see if anything comes of this interest in Sidibe from Blackburn or Hull, over the course of the transfer window.