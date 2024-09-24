The Venky's are set to not to return to Blackburn Rovers to attend games any time soon to watch their team play after years away from the club, according to Suhail Pasha.

Rovers' Chief Operating Officer revealed at a recent fans' forum event that the Indian owners of the club weren't likely to be coming back to Lancashire any time soon.

It has been over 10 years since they last attended one of their team's games, all while they have struggled to get finances from the subcontinent to Ewood Park to keep the club running due to ongoing investigations into their global company.

Owning the Lancashire-based side has been an expensive endeavour for the brothers. They are reported to have lost £200 million since becoming the majority shareholders of Blackburn in 2010, as per the Lancashire Telegraph. Despite this, they are said to not be interested in potentially selling the club.

Their main focus has been on the other businesses they own and not Blackburn since the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

A return to Ewood Park unlikely for the Venky's

Pasha stated that the Indian brothers are set to remain absent from fixtures in the near future, as has been the case for the last decade.

Feelings towards the Venky's from the supporters haven't always been great, with many protests against them being staged over the years.

Misspending and mismanagement of the club during their tenure has built up a resentment over the years, but the activity of the team, as of late, is starting to quieten down a lot of the worries that people had about them and Rovers, as a whole.

They are currently battling a blockade which requires the owners to match every pound spent with a personal guarantee, according to Chief Executive Steve Waggott, via the Lancashire Telegraph. He added that the Venky's are trying to get this stipulation on them removed.

Blackburn haven't been short of incoming money over the last year. They have received over £30 million in fees since the start of the January window - a figure which is largely made up by the sale of Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace.

Despite this heavy incoming cashflow, Rovers haven't been as willing to spend the big bucks as they have been in the past. This, according to Waggott, is due to a switch in strategy, getting away from the big individual purchases of the past.

Venkys cloud is the only one hanging over Blackburn right now

Considering the laughing stock they were in the January window when they missed out on Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire because of an admin issue where they saved the relevant paperwork instead of sending it to the EFL, there has been such a positive turnaround at Ewood Park.

Losing Sammie Szmodics, the man that single-handedly kept them up last season, could have been the final nail in their Championship coffin, but the likes of Waggott, Head of Football Operations Rudy Gestede and manager John Eustace have done such a good job at getting this sinking ship back on course.

After half-a-dozen games of the new season, they sit fourth in the table and are unbeaten.

2024/25 Championship table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn Rovers 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds 6 5 11

The Venky's are the only thing that you could really point to at the moment and argue that it's a concern for the club. This latest news surrounding their continued absence isn't likely to make supporters much more confident about them.