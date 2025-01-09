Blackburn Rovers have held talks with Championship rivals Coventry City about a move for Liam Kitching, although a deal remains in the balance, according to recent reports.

Elliott Jackson of the Lancashire Telegraph has reported that talks between Rovers and the Sky Blues have been ongoing for a week for Kitching to move to Ewood Park, but the defender playing the full 90 minutes in Coventry's most recent Championship game has placed question marks over the deal.

The 25-year-old has struggled for game time this season with Coventry, but he played the full 90 minutes in his side's defeat to Norwich City on the weekend, putting the deal which at one point looked likely in the balance.

Kitching joined the Sky Blues from Barnsley in a deal worth £4million in the summer of 2023, but his first season at the CBS Arena was overshadowed by three red cards, making 28 Championship appearances in total.

However, he's found it more difficult for playing time this season, and he's played just eight Championship games, finding himself on the bench more often than not.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are keen to add Kitching to their ranks as Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter have been ruled out with injuries, and the Coventry City man provides a left-foot option in defence.

Kitching has slipped down the pecking order at Coventry this season, and with the Sky Blues reportedly keen to sign centre-back Rob Holding from Crystal Palace, it's difficult to see where he fits in, and a January exit could be a possibility.

The defender made his first start since November when he was part of a Coventry side defeated at Carrow Road, and while this has placed question marks over a move, Rovers are still keen to bring him to Ewood Park.

Liam Kitching would be an excellent signing for Blackburn Rovers

While things probably haven't gone to plan for Kitching at Coventry, he's a player who would strengthen a lot of Championship defences, and he'll have a lot to offer John Eustace's side.

It's clear that Eustace wants to bolster his defensive ranks this month, as shown by links with Grant Hanley and Jeffrey Schlupp, and a move for Kitching could well prove a better deal given his age compared to the aforementioned targets.

Liam Kitching's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Leeds United 2018-19 0 Harrogate Town (Loan) 2018-19 43 Forest Green Rovers 2019-21 53 Barnsley 2021-23 93 Coventry City 2023- 42

It remains to be seen how much Blackburn would be expected to pay for Kitching, as Coventry paid £4million for him in the summer of 2023, and he's under contract until 2027, but it's difficult to see the Sky Blues making their money back on the 25-year-old.

With a number of defensive injuries, Kitching looks like he'd be an excellent addition to Eustace's side, and he'll be hungry to prove a point after falling out of favour at Coventry this season.