Blackburn Rovers hit barrier as they pursue Sheffield Wednesday player

Championship side Blackburn Rovers are still firmly interested in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach according to the Lancashire Telegraph, although their current transfer embargo could scupper their chances of signing the 28-year-old.

The Lancashire side are currently under these restrictions because they delayed submitted their accounts for the 2019/20 season – and if they miss tomorrow’s deadline to get these details on Companies House published – they may face an even lengthier transfer ban despite already submitting them.

As per the same report, Rovers are expected to meet this deadline after sending through the accounts but whether they have complied with the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules remains to be seen.

If they have failed to stay within these restrictions, their current embargo could be extended for the foreseeable future, although the impact of Covid-19 may mitigate any punishment they receive with the pandemic taking its toll on several Championship sides.

With his contract expiring at Hillsborough this summer, Reach was released by Sheffield Wednesday last month and this is a deal they could potentially get over the line if the EFL give Blackburn the room to negotiate a few sensible deals.

Fellow wide midfielder Ben Brereton has been linked with a move away and although reports linking him to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been rubbished, the 22-year-old’s international performances for Chile are likely to make him subject of interest this summer.

The departure of Harvey Elliott back to Liverpool is also likely to make space for Reach if he signs on with Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Verdict:

Even if Blackburn Rovers’ financial accounts are published before the deadline, they may be sailing close to the wind in terms of restrictions so if they are only allowed to do a limited amount of business in the next couple of months, someone like Reach would be the perfect signing.

They wouldn’t just be signing him because he’s a free transfer as well due to Elliott’s loan expiring, so he’s a player they can fully utilise.

Reach will want another club to settle down in after spending five years at both Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday – and with Blackburn Rovers stuck in midtable – it’s probably an ideal place for the 28-year-old to be if he wants stability and a long-term home.

This deal very much depends on the transfer embargo – but if Rovers are given the room to operate in the window – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the winger stay up north and join Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park.