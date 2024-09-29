It has been an excellent start to the Championship season for Blackburn Rovers, with a 2-0 win over QPR maintaining their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Having only avoided relegation to League One on the final day of last season, Rovers and John Eustace will have been hoping to pull well clear of any danger and climb back up the table in the current campaign, but not many expected such an excellent start to their season.

They are one of just two sides yet to taste defeat in the second tier. Their fast start comes after many fans and pundits alike tipped Eustace’s side for relegation this season, but they have defied the odds in the early weeks, having picked up 15 points from seven games.

Despite the loss of last season's Championship golden boot winner, Sammie Szmodics, the transfer window was a positive one for the Lancashire outfit. Nine new players have come in, meaning the squad does look to be stronger than it was in the previous campaign, and so far, Blackburn's results are backing that up.

Championship standings (29/09/24) Club Played GD Points 1 West Brom 7 +7 16 2 Sunderland 7 +8 15 3 Blackburn Rovers 7 +8 15 4 Burnley 7 +9 14 5 Leeds United 7 +8 14 6 Sheffield United 7 +6 13

Blackburn Rovers' record-breaking start to the season

Blackburn maintained their home Championship record and four wins out of four with a 2-0 win against 10-man QPR at Ewood Park.

The game had been largely uneventful but that changed in first-half stoppage time when Jonathan Varane was sent off for a late challenge on Danny Batth to reduce the visitors to playing the second 45 a man light.

Rovers captain Lewis Travis and Batth found a way through during the second period for the home side in a dominant second-half performance after Eustace introduced Todd Cantwell at half-time.

That, and the sending off, transpired to turn the game around and seal the points for Eustace's side. Not only that, but the victory extends Blackburn's unbeaten start to the Championship season and has them well-placed to create history this season.

Of course, Rovers are one of just seven winners of the Premier League since its inception in 1992, with Blackburn the second team to ever win the title after Manchester United.

The win over QPR made history by matching the start they made to that campaign, which ended in glory. Blackburn supporters will no doubt cling to that omen as they sit third in the division.

Blackburn Rovers' start to the 2024/25 season

This season mirroring that will have Blackburn supporters extremely excited about what the campaign could hold for the early high-flyers in the second tier.

The club have an extensive history in the Premier League and were once among the most famous clubs in England, but they have not played Premier League football since 2011.

Seldom have they come close to a return, with seventh and eighth-placed finishes their best since returning to the Championship. A play-off place at least would be a huge step in the right direction after narrowly avoiding the drop last term.

History couldn't repeat itself with lightning striking twice, could it?