Blackburn Rovers will once again be looking to mount a push a place in the Championship play-off this season.

Having missed out on goal difference alone on the final day of the previous campaign, those connected with the club would surely love to go one better this time around.

If they are to do that, then there are a number of key players who head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson may have to look to, between now and the end of the season.

A number of those who may be relied, are likely to be among the top earners at the club, as things stand.

So, with that in mind, we've taken a look at the five highest paid players at Blackburn Rovers, according to Capology, to get an estimate of just how much those biggest earners are making at Ewood Park, right here.

5 Callum Brittain

£10,000 per week

Brittain joined Blackburn last summer, signing on a four-year deal from Barnsley following the Tykes' relegation from the Championship.

Following something of an injury-hit debut campaign at Ewood Park, Brittain has become a much more regular and important figure for Rovers this season, filling in a number of positions, and particularly shining in his natural right-back role.

The 25-year-old is apparently paid £10,000 per week at Blackburn, which of course works out at £520,000 per year.

4 Sam Szmodics

£14,231 per week

Another summer 2022 signing, this time from Peterborough, Szmodics became gradually more influential during his debut campaign at Blackburn.

He has already taken that to a whole other level this season, emerging as Rovers' top scorer by some distance, and earning himself an extended contract at Ewood Park in the process.

The 28-year-old is now thought to be earning £14,231 per week at Ewood Park, meaning he is making £740,000 every year.

3 Sam Gallagher

£14,423 per week

Having spent the 2016/17 season on loan with Blackburn, Gallagher returned to the club on a permanent basis from Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Across those two spells with the club, the striker has scored 46 goals in 214 appearances in all competitions, although he has been blighted by a long-term injury during the current campaign.

As things stand, Gallagher is said to be earning £14,423 per week with Rovers, which works out at £750,000 per year, and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, the club may soon have to decide if they want to take up their option to extend that deal by a further year.

Sam Gallagher Blackburn Rovers record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24* 6 2 1 2022/23 39 7 3 2021/22 39 9 3 2020/21 39 8 5 2019/20 44 7 5 2016/17 47 12 4 *As of 12th December 2023

2 Arnor Sigurdsson

£15,000 per week

Sigurdsson joined Blackburn on an initial one-year deal back in the summer, after taking up the option to pause his contract with Russian side CSKA Moscow by a further 12 months.

The Iceland international has, despite some injury issues, still made some eye-catching contributions to Tomasson's side, and it will be interesting to see if he does enough to tempt Rovers to try and extend his stay come the summer.

As things stand, the winger is thought to be earning £15,000 per week with Blackburn, which works out at £780,000 per year.

1 Dom Hyam

£16,923 per week

After joining from Coventry last summer, Hyam enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Blackburn that saw him win the club's Player of the Year award.

The centre back also enjoyed a strong start to the current season, before being ruled out for a number of weeks due to injury.

Even so, Hyam is apparently Blackburn's highest earner, being paid £16,923 per week, or £880,000 per year, at Ewood Park, with recent reports claiming the club are set to open talks with the defender about a new deal, as he enters the final 18 months of his current contract.