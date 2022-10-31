Blackburn Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson issues stance on Coventry City’s stadium situation

Coventry City have given the confirmation that their supporters wanted to hear this afternoon as they revealed that Tuesday night’s clash with Blackburn Rovers will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

There was doubt as to whether the Sky Blues were going to be able to host the clash against the Championship high-flyers due to the fact that Arena Coventry Limited, the parent company that owns the CBS Arena, are set to go into administration.

With the threat of being locked out of their home stadium once again for the third time since 2013, it was revealed by The Telegraph over the weekend that the Coventry hierarchy were in groundshare talks with League Two outfit Walsall over using the Poundland Bescot Stadium – some 27 miles up the M6 – for a set period of time for their home matches.

However, for at least the visit of Rovers they will stay at the CBS Arena, but the uncertainty over the weekend as to where the match will be played has not only irritated supporters, but Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson as well, but he has the utmost sympathy for the innocent fans on both sides.

“I like details a lot, you need to to be successful. I will cope with it, but I feel sorry for our fans,” Tomasson said in the pre-match press conference regarding the not knowing where the game will be taking place at the time.

“Those who’ve not been able to buy a ticket, not knowing 24 hours before the game, hopefully we’ll still bring a lot of fans,” the Dane continued.

“I think Coventry owe them a pint of lager, or maybe more.

“It’s not a good way to treat fans. Not only our fans, but the Coventry fans too.”

The Verdict

For a manager like Tomasson, it must have been difficult to plan to face Coventry considering he had no idea until Monday afternoon as to where the match was going to be played.

The difference between playing at the CBS Arena and on a pitch like Walsall’s is night and day, both in terms of quality and size, so for a head coach who has his team playing out of their skin right now, it could be seen as distracting.

The bigger picture here though is for the supporters of Coventry especially to be given some stability, as they’ve had to watch their side play home matches in two different cities in the last nine years because of issues with the stadium owners.

They do not want to have to do it for a third different time and at yet another different venue away from their city, so fingers crossed something permanent regarding them staying at the CBS Arena materialises.