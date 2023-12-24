Highlights Blackburn Rovers' loan offer for Duncan McGuire has been rejected by Orlando City.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side seem to be keen to strengthen their forward department.

Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United is another striker of interest for Rovers, but Hull City and Preston North End are also in the race.

Blackburn Rovers have had a loan offer for Duncan McGuire rejected by Orlando City, according to Tom Bogert.

The Lancashire side only completed a limited amount of business during the summer transfer window despite losing Ben Brereton Diaz - and that has arguably had a bit of an impact on their 2023/24 campaign.

They did, however, manage to retain Adam Wharton despite the fact the midfielder was the subject of huge speculation during the previous window.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Arnor Sigurdsson has recently signed for Rovers permanently as well - and it looks as though Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are fully prepared for what could be an important window for them as they look to finish as high up the Championship table as possible.

Blackburn Rovers keen to strengthen their forward department

Linked with a number of players, it seems as if Blackburn are desperate to strengthen their striker department, and this is no shock following the departure of Brereton Diaz and the limited impact of Semir Telalovic and Niall Ennis.

They were seemingly keen on striking a loan agreement for Orlando City forward McGuire.

He registered 13 goals and three assists in 38 MLS appearances last term, which is an excellent goalscoring rate for the 22-year-old.

But he isn't the only striker on their radar, with Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt also believed to be a player of interest.

The Whites' striker isn't getting many chances to shine with Georginio Rutter ahead of him in the pecking order at Elland Road and Patrick Bamford also available as an alternative for Daniel Farke.

With this in mind, the West Yorkshire side are open to loaning him out during the Janaury window, but want him to be guaranteed a decent amount of game time.

Hull City were previously thought to be leading the race, but both Blackburn and Preston North End are now interested and that could reduce Liam Rosenior's side's chances of getting an agreement over the line.

Gelhardt spent last season on loan at Sunderland and with that, he already has some valuable Championship experience under his belt.

A loan-to-buy option for Duncan McGuire could have been ideal for Blackburn Rovers

It would be a risk to bring McGuire to the Championship permanently straight away.

A 'try before you buy' agreement could be better though - and there's every chance he would succeed considering former Orlando City striker Daryl Dike did well at Barnsley.

He may not have had much of an impact at West Brom, but that's largely due to his injury troubles.

McGuire could eventually be good as an addition for the long term considering he's still young and will only improve. But without recruiting him on loan first, you have to wonder whether Rovers are willing to risk buying him straight away.

They may not have the finances to do that, although that could depend on their owners' financial situation.