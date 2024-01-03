Highlights Blackburn Rovers must strengthen their defense to stop conceding goals at a high rate.

Blackburn is interested in signing Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell on loan or permanently.

Bournemouth plans to recall James Hill from his loan at Blackburn, leaving them with limited options in defense. Signing Cresswell could be vital for Rovers.

Going into the January transfer window, it seems evident that one area of the squad that Blackburn Rovers must look to strengthen this month, is in defence.

The backline has been a major problem for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side this season, with Rovers conceding 48 goals in just 26 league games this season.

Indeed, only the division's bottom club, Rotherham United (50), have shipped more goals across the course of the campaign so far.

As a result, it seems clear that Rovers will have to add to their defence while the window is open, if they are to stop leaking goals at such a rate, and give themselves any chance of climbing back into the race for a play-off place.

Indeed, it seems as though targets to help fill those roles are already starting to emerge, and they could be set to battle some of their divisional rivals, for the signing of a Leeds United player.

Charlie Cresswell on Blackburn transfer radar

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, Blackburn are interested in a potential move to sign centre back Charlie Cresswell from Leeds this month.

It is thought that Rovers are looking at a loan deal for the 21-year-old, but would also be open to a purchase, if the price is right.

However, the Ewood Park club are not the only ones to be linked with the defender, with Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town also thought to be keen on moves for Cresswell.

Now though, it seems that for those in charge at Blackburn, winning the race for the Leeds man could be about to become more important than ever.

Bournemouth planning recall for James Hill

Back in the summer transfer window, Blackburn did complete one defensive signing, with the addition of James Hill on loan from Bournemouth.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

Since then, 21-year-old has become an important player for Rovers, making 20 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring one goal and providing four assists in that time.

Indeed, the versatile defender has contributed with some particularly impressive performances at centre back and right-back, that have helped pick up some vital results over the campaign so far.

However, recent reports from the Lancashire Telegraph have now revealed that Bournemouth are planning to recall Hill from his loan stint with Blackburn next week, when they have the option to do so, to cover for injuries in their own squad.

That though, would present Blackburn themselves with a major issue in the centre of their defence, due to the fact that it would leave them with only three recognised senior centre backs, in Dom Hyam, Scott Wharton and Hayden Carter.

Given the injury issues and defensive problems they have endured in that position this season, it would therefore be a risk on Rovers to solely rely on those options in that position for the remainder of the campaign.

As a result, bringing in someone such as Cresswell to reinforce those central defensive options, could be vital for Rovers in the circumstances, to ensure they have the numbers and quality required to cope with challenges at this level.

Admittedly, Blackburn may have another option coming in to add to their options in that area of the pitch, with reports claiming they have agreed a fee for the signing of Connor O'Riordan from Crewe.

However, unlike Cresswell - who impressed on loan at Millwall last season - O'Riordan has never played at a higher level than League Two in English football, meaning they may be no guarantee the 20-year-old would be able to immediately fill that void at Ewood Park.

By contrast, the presence and experience that Cresswell already has at this level, may well be able to instill some much-needed confidence into a Rovers defence that looks to be badly lacking that right now.

So with all that in mind, it seems that even with the competition from elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers need to be doing all they can to ensure Cresswell's next destination this month is Ewood Park, especially if Hill is indeed set for a return to his own parent club.