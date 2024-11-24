Blackburn Rovers are enjoying a solid Championship season so far, and could be in contention for a play-off spot at the end of the campaign.

Rovers' exploits this term have been a welcome turn of events for the Ewood Park faithful, who saw their club avoid relegation by just three points last season.

Manager John Eustace and co also witnessed key changes over the course of the summer transfer window, as last season's Championship golden boot winner Sammie Szmodics left the Lancashire club to join Premier League newboys Ipswich Town.

Rovers also made additions to their ranks ahead of the current campaign, such as the signing of former Norwich City ace Todd Cantwell from Scottish giants Rangers, while forward Makhtar Gueye joined from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

Eustace also sought successful loan deals for youngster Owen Beck, and the experienced Lewis Baker from Liverpool and Stoke City respectively.

Following a busy summer transfer window, perhaps business at Ewood Park will be a little quieter in January, although we can still envisage some outgoings.

Football League World takes a look at the Rovers players we can expect to see leaving the club come January:

Aodhan Doherty

Aodhan Doherty arrived at the Lancashire club from Northern Irish side Linfield back in June, but has subsequently experienced a lack of game time since his move.

After signing a three-year deal last summer, Doherty told the Rovers club website: "I’ve been training full-time over in Ireland, so I’m coming over here with a bit more experience.

"The aim is always to get up with the first team and try to play as many games as I can.

"That’s what I want to do, and it would mean a lot to me to achieve that with this club.

"Hopefully, fingers crossed, everything pans out the way it’s supposed to do, and I can be out here playing on the pitch at Ewood Park and see my family in the stands, and it all goes according to plan."

However, since joining the Championship club, Doherty has not been handed regular playing time by Eustace, despite being so eager to taste the action.

It would therefore be an ideal scenario for both parties, if Rovers allowed Doherty to leave Ewood Park on loan come January, so the 18-year-old can earn the regular game time he needs at this stage in his development.

Jack Barrett

Everton academy product Jack Barrett signed a one-year deal with Rovers last summer, after leaving Goodison Park having never made a senior appearance for the Toffees.

Similarly to Doherty, the 22-year-old goalkeeper was enthused upon his arrival at Ewood Park, and said: "When I knew that Blackburn Rovers were interested, I obviously knew how big of a football club it is and the history of the club, so I was delighted to be able to sign.

"I was at Everton for 14 years, a long time, but I think it was the right time to move on and try something different, and I feel like Blackburn Rovers is the perfect place for me to go.

"I just want to try and play as many games as I can, be in and around the first team and, hopefully, we can have a successful season."

However, Barrett has struggled for game time in the Championship amid the presence of number one choice Aynsley Pears, and back-up goalkeeper Balazs Toth, one of the former Evertonian's fellow summer signings.

A loan move come January could do Barrett the world of good, as he seeks more regular playing time after leaving his boyhood club in the summer.

Harry Leonard

Rovers academy graduate Harry Leonard missed the start of the season through injury, and did not make his return to action until an early November clash with Stoke.

The young forward was an unused substitute during Rovers' recent Championship encounters with Sheffield United and Cardiff City, while his recent appearance against the Potters was just a six-minute cameo.

Prior to joining back up with Eustace's senior squad, Leonard struck a hat-trick during the Blackburn academy's 4-3 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League 2 last month.

Harry Leonard 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 19 Starts 9 Goals 3 Assists 2

Meanwhile, last season, the 21-year-old scored three goals and made two assists in 19 Championship outings, while he also scored one FA Cup goal in as many appearances.

But amid competition from Yuki Ohashi, the previously mentioned Gueye and experienced forward Andi Weimann, perhaps Leonard needs a loan move away from Ewood Park in order to play football on a regular basis, and to establish his clinical instincts.