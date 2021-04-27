Blackburn Rovers’ Harry Chapman: Has he got a future at Rovers after his Shrewsbury stint?

Having brought in five loanees across the course of this season, Blackburn Rovers have certainly made the most of the loan market when it comes to strengthening their squad.

Harvey Elliott and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, on loan from Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, have been particularly useful additions to Tony Mowbray’s side during their time at Ewood Park.

However, one Rovers player who has used the loan market to his advantage in the opposite direction, is Harry Chapman.

Ever since rejoining Blackburn from Middlesbrough on a permanent basis in the 2019 January transfer window – having previously spent an injury-hit 2017-18 campaign on loan at Rovers in League One – Chapman has struggled for game time.

As a result, after making just five league appearances – all from the bench – during the first-half of this season, it was perhaps no surprise to see the winger head out on loan to League One Shrewsbury Town in the January transfer window.

That is a move that certainly seems to have worked, with the 23-year-old going on to score seven goals – many spectacular finishes – in 20 league appearances for Shrewsbury, helping to secure their place in League One with room to spare.

Consequentially, it also seems as though that may have given Chapman another opportunity at Ewood Park, with Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray recently confirming that Rovers will take up their option to extend the winger’s contract by a further 12 months, keeping him with the club until the end of next season.

That is something that does seem to make sense for Blackburn, given that with Elliott set to return to Anfield after his loan, and Premier League interest in top-scorer Adam Armstrong refusing to go away, they are going to need some attacking reinforcements for next season.

Indeed with Chapman now returning to Ewood Park with some momentum under his belt from his time at Shrewsbury, rather than the frustration of several months on the sidelines at Middlesbrough – as was the case when he last moved to Rovers – the winger himself could now be in a much better position to make an impact for the Lancashire club.

With that in mind, it may not be a huge surprise to see Chapman back in Blackburn colours next season.

If however, that was not to happen for some seemingly unlikely reason, then the form he has shown for Shrewsbury during the past few months, means he would surely not be short of offers to play elsewhere next season.