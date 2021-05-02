Blackburn Rovers handed welcome injury boost as 2020/21 season draws to a close

Blackburn Rovers were yesterday handed a welcome fitness boost, with the club’s official website reporting that centre back Daniel Ayala played 60 minutes for the under-23’s against Chelsea on his return from injury.

The experienced Spaniard had previously been out of action since the end of December with an injury but came through an hour of football unscathed as the young Rovers side eventually lost 1-0 at Kingsmeadow.

Injuries have plagued much of the campaign for Blackburn and as a result there will be much delight at the sight of the 30-year-old being on the comeback trail as the season slowly draws to a close.

Ayala only arrived at Ewood Park in September of last year and boasts a vast amount of Championship experience from his previous spells with the likes of Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

The former Liverpool man has only made nine appearances for Rovers so far and will be hopeful of being involved far more regularly in the next campaign.

Meanwhile, the club will be looking to finish the season strongly as they prepare to take on Birmingham City next weekend in their final league game.

The Verdict

Sadly for Rovers, this fitness boost has come at a time in the season where it is looking unlikely that Ayala will be involved at first team level.

He came to the club as a promising signing but ultimately his first season in a Blackburn shirt just hasn’t gone to plan and he will be hopeful of nailing down a starting spot next term.

There is no doubting the quality that the Spanish defender possesses and I believe that he will go on to prove to be a good addition for Tony Mowbray and his staff in the long run.

For now the focus has to be on increasing his match fitness and I’m sure he will be pencilled in for a few more under-23 games before the season is out.