Blackburn Rovers have been dealt a significant setback in their pursuit of Rabbi Matondo, with Rangers boss Phillipe Clement expecting the Welsh forward to remain in Glasgow beyond the conclusion of the summer transfer window this Friday.

Matondo scored twice in Rangers' 6-0 rout over Ross County on the weekend and Clement believes he will be staying put with the club despite links to Blackburn, with John Eustace having confirmed the club's interest last week.

When quizzed upon Matondo and alternative target Ryo Germain in the build-up to Blackburn's 2-1 victory against Oxford United over the weekend, Eustace explained to The Lancashire Telegraph: "I think they are on the list along with 60 other players that the recruitment team have been looking at.

"There is nothing imminent. I wouldn't expect anything before the weekend."

Plenty of transfer activity has taken place at Ewood Park in recent weeks, with Eustace acquiring the likes of Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi, Andreas Weimann and Danny Batth.

However, Blackburn have lost both Sam Gallagher and last season's top Championship goalscorer in Sammie Szmodics, meaning the club are sure to be in the market for additional firepower before Friday's deadline.

Having made only seven league starts in the 2023/24 campaign, Matondo's immediate future at Ibrox had appeared in doubt, but he appears to have played himself back into Clement's thinking following an impressive start to the new season.

The former Cardiff and Man City prospect scored twice and set up a further two to inspire Rangers to an emphatic 6-0 victory on Saturday afternoon and Clement now believes he will be going nowhere unless the right offer comes in.

Clement said: "There are a lot of rumours about a lot of players. We are in a situation where we cannot say no to everything.

"We will see this week but I think that at the moment the situation is that Rabbi will be with us next week, and that is what I want also. But if somebody comes in with enough money then the club will always be open for talks.

“I think he’s going to stay yeah. Otherwise, somebody needs to come with enough money. That you never know in the last week, but my idea is that he will be here this season.

"I hope that he continues what he’s been doing now. And it’s again about details, working on that."

Blackburn Rovers should try and meet Rangers' Rabbi Matondo demands

Although Clement has made no public indication of the fee which Rangers will require in order to part ways with the Wales international, every player has a price and he has not categorically ruled out a departure providing the club's demands are met.

If not already, Blackburn will need to seek clarity on Rangers' asking price and subsequently decide whether to persist with their interest, but Matondo would represent an exciting capture if the valuation set north of the border is a fair one.

A 12-cap international for the Welsh senior side, Matondo has previously turned out for Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top-flight, having also gained Championship experience while on loan at Stoke City.

Rabbi Matondo's career stats as of August 26, via FotMob Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 Schalke 04 Bundesliga 8 0 0 2019/20 Schalke 04 Bundesliga 21 2 0 2020/21 Schalke 04, Stoke City (loan) Bundesliga, Championship 14 1 0 2021/22 Cercle Brugge (loan) First Division A 27 10 2 2022/23 Rangers Scottish Premiership 28 0 4 2023/24 Rangers Scottish Premiership 31 6 3 2024/25 Rangers Scottish Premiership 5 2 3

Two-footed and comfortable on either flank, Matondo is direct and possesses searing pace, which makes him a nightmare to defend against at the peak of his powers.

His end product does prompt certain reservations, but still aged just 23, Matondo can be expected to iron out some of the inconsistencies from his game and begin to realise the rich potential that surrounded his name with both Cardiff and Man City in his youth.