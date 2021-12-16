Blackburn Rovers handed significant player boost ahead of Birmingham City clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is in contention to feature for the club in this weekend’s showdown with Birmingham City.

Kaminski has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for the club’s recent clashes with Preston North End and AFC Bournemouth due to a stomach injury that he sustained during Rovers’ 1-0 victory over Stoke City last month.

Aynsley Pears was brought on as a substitute in this particular fixture and has since gone on to deliver two more assured displays for his side in the Championship.

Having prevented their opponents from scoring in each of their last four league fixtures, Blackburn ought to be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday’s meeting with the Blues.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, Blackburn could potentially close the gap between them and the automatic promotion places if they beat Lee Bowyer’s side.

Ahead of this fixture, Mowbray has shared a positive fitness update on Kaminski.

Speaking to Rovers TV (as cited by Blackburn’s official website) about the keeper, Mowbray said: “I think Kaminski’s training today and we’ll have a decision to make should he come through it.

“Pearsy has done exceptionally well during his two-and-a-half games and that’s a call we’ll have to make.”

The Verdict

Whilst Kaminski’s progress in unquestionably great news for Blackburn, it does present Mowbray with a selection dilemma heading into the club’s meeting with Birmingham.

Pears managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level by recording an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.95 against Bournemouth last weekend.

Kaminski meanwhile has emerged as a key player for the club in the past two seasons as he has made 63 appearances in the Championship.

When you consider that the 29-year-old has only missed two league games during the current campaign, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is named in Blackburn’s starting eleven on Saturday.

By producing a positive performance against the Blues, Kaminski could help his side claim all three points in-front of their own supporters at Ewood Park.