Blackburn Rovers have been handed a significant boost regarding their chances of retaining the services of head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson as Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has ruled himself out of contention for the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Instead of sealing a switch to Spurs, Slot is now set to remain in charge of Feyenoord for the 2023/24 campaign.

Due to Tottenham's interest in Slot, Feyenoord had been looking at potential replacements for the 44-year-old.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon last weekend revealed that Tomasson was a contender for the Feyenoord job.

Blackburn were said to be bracing themselves for an approach from the Dutch side, who Tomasson represented in two separate spells during his playing career.

What has Arne Slot said about his Feyenoord future?

Feyenoord will no longer need to be seeking a replacement for Slot, as he has confirmed that he will not be making the move to Tottenham, and is instead in talks with the club over a new contract.

As cited by BBC Sport, Slot said: "I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me.

"Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not been - transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting was exclusively for an extension.

"All talks with the club have always been only in that sense."

Slot, who led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title earlier this month, has a deal with the club which runs until 2025.

Due to the fact that Slot is set to remain at Feyenoord, Tomasson will no longer be making the switch to the Rotterdam-based outfit.

However, Blackburn may still have to fend off interest from elsewhere this summer for the 46-year-old.

A report from 1908.nl has suggested that PSV Eindhoven are keen on the possibility of appointing Tomasson as their new boss.

PSV are on the lookout for a head coach following Ruud van Nistelrooy's decision to leave the club yesterday.

Tomasson has previously worked in the Netherlands as a manager for Excelsior and Roda JC, while he was appointed in an assistant role by Vitesse Arnhem from 2015 to 2016.

While the update concerning Feyenoord's managerial situation is a significant boost for Blackburn, they may still have to fend off interest from PSV in the coming weeks for Tomasson.