Blackburn Rovers have been handed a boost in their bid to retain the services of Jon Dahl Tomasson as Leeds United are now looking into the possibility of drafting in another individual as a successor to Javi Gracia.

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Sam Allardyce is being lined up as a potential replacement for Gracia.

It is understood that Allardyce is a leading contender for the head coach role at Leeds with Gracia likely to be sacked by the club following his side's recent defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Gracia has been unable to transform Leeds' fortunes during his time at the club.

In the 11 league games that the Spaniard has overseen, the Whites have been defeated on six occasions and have conceded 28 goals.

When was Jon Dahl Tomasson initially linked with the Leeds United job?

A report from Football Insider last weekend suggested that Leeds had a growing interest in Tomasson.

The Whites' hierarchy were said to have been incredibly impressed with the job that Tomasson has done at Blackburn this season.

Handed over the reins at Ewood Park last year, the 46-year-old has guided Rovers to 19 victories in the Championship over the course of the current campaign.

Blackburn are still in with an outside chance of securing a place in the play-offs on the final day of the regular term despite the fact that they were only able to secure a point in their showdown with Luton Town yesterday.

Blackburn may have been fearing the worst after Tomasson was linked with a move to Elland Road.

However, with their former boss Allardyce emerging as a top contender for this role, Rovers are more likely to retain the services of the Dane for the foreseeable future.

While Blackburn will need to beat Millwall and hope that results elsewhere go their way in order to secure a top-six finish on Monday, they are clearly heading in the right direction as a club under the guidance of Tomasson.

Even if they end up missing out on a place in the top-six, Rovers ought to back Tomasson to lead them forward in the 2023/24 campaign.

By receiving some financial backing over the course of the summer, the Blackburn boss may be able to assemble a squad which is capable of helping the club reach new heights later this year.