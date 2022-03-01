Blackburn Rovers handed frustrating Ben Brereton-Diaz update

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz is not expected to return from injury until after March’s international break, a report from the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Brereton-Diaz has been in outstanding form for Blackburn and Chile this season, scoring 23 goals for club and country since the start of the campaign.

However, the 22-year-old has not featured for Tony Mowbray’s side since a goalless draw at West Brom when he suffered an ankle injury that has kept him out of the club’s last two games.

Now it seems as though it could be some time yet before the attacker is back in action for either Backburn or Chile.

According to this latest update, Chile head coach Martin Lasarte and Director of Football Franic Cagigao have both travelled to Blackburn to meet Brereton-Diaz – who was in Dubai last week for specialist treatment – to see if he will be available for the country’s crucial World Cup qualifiers later this month.

However, it is thought that the pair will leave disappointed, with it being suggested that Brereton-Diaz will not return to action until either Blackburn’s trip to Coventry on the 2nd April, or their home game with Blackpool a week later.

Rovers currently sit fourth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but having played three games more than second placed Bournemouth.

The Verdict

This feels like a big blow for Blackburn’s hopes of winning promotion.

If the attacker is going to be out until after the March international break, then there are a lot of games that he is going to miss for Tony Mowbray’s side.

That means that you fear Rovers may struggle for goals in the next few weeks, given they have found the net just three times in their last ten league games, a far cry from their eye-catching start to the season when Brereton-Diaz was in top form.

As a result, with no other player having scored more than six times for Blackburn season, you wonder whether they have taken too big of a risk, by not adding more attacking firepower in January.