Blackburn Rovers handed double boost

Both Joe Rankin-Costello and Scott Wharton are set to feature for Blackburn Rovers under-23s this evening, as per a recent report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The former is still making his way back to full fitness after suffering a broken metatarsal and is set to feature against Liverpool tonight.

Meanwhile Wharton is set to feature in his latest under-23 game after previously playing in a part two recently as he continues to make his way back from a ruptured Achilles.

Speaking ahead of the game this evening, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was quick to confirm that both players would be involved for the club’s under-23s:

“I think Scotty can potentially play 90, I think he’s going to play 75 depending on how the game goes, Rankin-Costello a little bit less, maybe 60 minutes.

“Both are expected to play and it’s a smooth transition back into the squad and being able to help us.”

This will certainly be welcome news for Rovers particularly after defender Ryan Nyambe limped out of their win against Reading with a hamstring injury.

However it is said that the club hope it is just a bought of cramp rather than anything more serious as they seek to welcome back some players from the treatment table in the near future.

The Verdict

Everyone knows just how important it is to slowly work these players back into the first team, so therefore it is crucial that they build up their minutes this evening.

Rankin-Costello is a player who can fill in for Mowbray in various positions and will be a vital returnee moving forwards towards the half way stage of the season.

Wharton will also add another welcome option to the defence and certainly appears to be the closest out of the two to making a return to Sky Bet Championship action.

The hope will be now that both players can avoid any further set backs as they close in on their respective returns.