Blackburn Rovers handed boost over key target as Manchester City stance outlined as Brentford also circle

Manchester City are set to allow defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis to leave the club on loan again next season with Blackburn Rovers keen to secure a fresh move for him, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Harwood-Bellis is a player that is attracting plenty of interest heading into the summer window, with the defender having impressed during a loan spell with Blackburn in the Championship in the second half of last term. That saw him make 19 appearances in the league and help Rovers record two clean sheets in that time.

According to the latest update from Alan Nixon, Blackburn are wanting to agree a fresh loan agreement with Manchester City to take the defender back to Ewood Park for next season.

It is believed that Pep Guardiola’s side want to be assured that he will be set to feature heavily for the side that he is sent out on loan to this summer.

The update also reveals that Brentford are also interested in making a move for Harwood-Bellis this summer, while there is also thought to be interest from teams in Germany in the talented 19-year-old.

That suggests that Rovers are going to face a nervous wait over where Manchester City will deem the best destination for him to be sent to next season.

The Verdict

This update suggests that Blackburn do have hope of being able to secure a move for Harwood-Bellis this summer, with the defender now set to be available for another loan move by Manchester City. That could be crucial for Rovers because he is clearly a player that Tony Mowbray feels can enhance his defensive options and make a real difference for them next season.

The advantage Rovers might hold over other interested parties is that they would likely be able to guarantee him regular game time in the Championship. Whereas someone like Brentford might not be able to provide concrete assurances over his playing time following them securing promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

If Blackburn can win the race for his signature this summer then it would be a major coup for Mowbray’s side. The development of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot during his loan spell with them last term might be an important factor in convincing Manchester City that Ewood Park is also the best place for Harwood-Bellis’ development.