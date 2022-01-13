Blackburn Rovers handed boost involving two key players

Blackburn have been given a boost this month with the news that two of their loan stars will be staying on at Ewood Park until the end of the campaign, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Both Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke have spent the first half of the campaign with Rovers and both have played an important part in the club’s rise up the table so far. They’re currently sat comfortably in the top six and will have aspirations of bagging an automatic promotion spot.

To do so, they’ll need as many solid players as possible to choose from and it’ll be a huge benefit to them to have Khadra and van Hecke still available to them in the next part of the season.

Both of them have joined up with the side from Brighton and both have made exactly the kind of impact that Tony Mowbray would have wanted. Khadra has managed to bag four goals so far this season in all competitions and his rate of 0.41 goals per 90 minutes is not bad at all considering his gametime.

As for van Hecke, he has been solid for the side at the back. With an average of over seven defensive duels won per game and nearly seven aerial duels won too, he has got better and better and is now a rock at the back.

To keep the pair until the end of the season will be a welcome boost for the side then – and could help them vastly in their attempts to win promotion.

The Verdict

Both players are good at this level and have been fairly impressive when given chance to shine at Blackburn so far.

Reda Khadra isn’t the main forward at the club and can often be put out on the wing too but his contributions have still been plentiful and his attacking play is often beneficial to his side. At the other end of the field, van Hecke started shakily but is starting to hold his own with Rovers.

It’s good for both of their developments that they continue to stay on at Ewood Park and get regular gametime. It will ultimately benefit Brighton when they return to their parent side and will also help the player’s get better and develop.

If they can help lead Blackburn to a promotion, then they’ll also likely go down in history in doing so – and that would be an incredible thing to be a part of.