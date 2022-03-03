Blackburn Rovers handed boost as Tony Mowbray shares update on influential figure

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that there is a chance that Ryan Nyambe will make his return to action before the international break.

It was feared that the defender would be out of action for up to eight weeks as a result of a knee injury that he sustained during the club’s clash with Queens Park Rangers last weekend.

However, whilst Nyambe will not be fit enough to feature against Fulham on Saturday, he is expected to make a relatively swift recovery from this aforementioned issue.

During the current campaign, the full-back has helped his side become legitimate contenders for a top-six finish by making 28 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn.

In the absence of Nyambe this weekend, Rovers may opt to utilise Deyovaisio Zeefuik in the wing-back role at Craven Cottage.

A victory for Blackburn in this particular fixture will send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the Championship as Fulham are currently flying under the guidance of Marco Silva.

Ahead of this fixture, Mowbray has shared an injury update on Nyambe.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about the full-back, Mowbray said: “I think Ryan’s injury is better news than we thought it might have been.

“He’s walking with much less pain and discomfort.

“It’s awkward to give you a timescale but it’s not six to eight weeks, it’s hopefully one to two weeks.

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

“That’s where we think we’re at with Ryan.

“I would suggest if it is not before the international break, it will definitely be after that Ryan will be fit and available.”

The Verdict

This is a boost for Blackburn as Nyambe has demonstrated during his time at the club that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

In the current campaign, the full-back has 1.7 tackles and 1.6 clearances per game in the Championship whilst he has also won 1.7 aerial duels per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Whilst Nyambe’s long-term future at Blackburn remains uncertain due to the fact that his contract is set to expire in June, he will be determined to help the club seal a top-six finish when he is fit enough to feature again.

Mowbray may opt to ease the Namibia international back into action in order to minimise the risk of another injury setback.