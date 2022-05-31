Blackburn Rovers handed blow as manager target enters negotiations with German outfit

Blackburn Rovers have been handed yet another setback in their search for a new manager, with Daniel Farke now out of the race to replace Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Rovers hierarchy have been conducting interviews in a bid to find Mowbray’s successor after his five-year tenure ended at the conclusion of the 2021-22 Championship season.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal was believed to be a top candidate for the job, but he is seemingly headed to Abu Dhabi to take up the vacancy at Al-Wehda.

Farke was also a leading contender for the role at the Lancashire club and was one of the many individuals that have already been interviewed.

However, a fresh twist has emerged and it looks likely that Farke will be heading back to his homeland of Germany.

Per the aforementioned report, the former Norwich City head coach, with two promotions to the Premier League under his belt, is in negotiations with a Bundesliga club and looks likely to fill that vacancy, thus eliminating him from the process at Blackburn.

The Verdict

Farke had all the credentials to be the right man for the job at Blackburn Rovers, so supporters are naturally going to be disappointed at the latest development.

But if he’s in serious talks with a top flight German club then it’s understandable if he were to choose that over Rovers.

The chance to go back to his home country and coach in the Bundesliga will be massive, with Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke being the potential vacancies he is going for.

For Blackburn though it’s back to square one in their hunt for a new boss, with two names eliminated in less than 24 hours.