Blackburn Rovers handed apparent transfer boost as Liverpool player stance emerges

Blackburn Rovers’ hopes of signing Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson on loan have seemingly been handed a boost.

The Ewood Park club, who had Harvey Elliott on loan from the Merseysiders last season, are reportedly keen to sign Clarkson on a temporary basis for the coming campaign.

Now it seems as though Rovers’ chances of completing a deal for the midfielder, have increased.

According to a report from Goal, Liverpool are willing to let Clarkson leave the club on loan for next season, in order to give him the chance to experience regular first-team football.

Clarkson has so far made three senior appearances for Liverpool, although he has yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.

Can you get 20/20 on the higher or lower Blackburn Rovers transfer fee quiz?

1 of 20 Was Bradley Dack's £765,000 transfer fee higher or lower than Sam Gallagher's? Higher Lower

Rovers are short on numbers in midfield at the minute, with Corry Evans, Lewis Holtby and Stewart Downing, as well as Norwich loanee Tom Trybull, having all left the club at the end of last season.

The Verdict

This is something that you feel Blackburn should definitely be looking to take advantage of.

Tony Mowbray’s side clearly need to add to their midfield options this summer, and Clarkson is a promising young player who could certainly help to fill that role.

Indeed, Rovers’ success with Harvey Elliott last season means Liverpool should be confident in loaning Clarkson to the Ewood Park club, something you feel they ought to try and take advantage of before interest emerges from elsewhere.

Indeed, it does also seem to make sense for Clarkson to head out on loan this summer, since that first-team experience he would be getting on a regular basis would surely be big help to his development going forward.